“The Pied Piper of Hamelin” is a German legend from the Middle Ages. It has been an inspiration for various literary authors: one that is well known and turned into a children’s story is that of the Brothers Grimm. A BBC note summarizes the story: “The basic plot (is) the same: the city of Hamelin hired the Pied Piper to free it from its plague of rats. Following the hypnotic notes of the magic flute, the rodents courteously paraded through the city gates toward her presumed doom.

However, they were not the only ones attracted by his music… When the city refused to pay the piper for his service, the savior plotted his revenge by luring the children of Hamelin with his melody. Enchanted by the notes, the younger ones followed the piper out of town and simply disappeared” (https://www.bbc.com/mundo/vert-tra-54272645). While Rigo reads this story, it has been explained to him that the word is fulfilled or there are consequences.

“The Pied Piper of Hamelin” shows what it can mean when a ruler does not fulfill the commitments made with his constituents or some interest he has used. He loses all possibility of continuing in power. Well, the destiny of Hamelin, without infants, was none other than to disappear. In Mexico, this legend describes the case of Mexican migrants to the United States of America (USA). The case of illegals without a doubt. But that of the legal ones is even more drastic.

In the first, the rulers did not give these citizens of the Mexican State the possibility of finding a livelihood so as not to lose their lives due to lack of food, themselves or their families. In the case of the latter, the legal ones, they managed to build their qualified labor force and the rulers failed to produce job opportunities for them. In both cases, the destiny of those millions of Mexican men and women is to disappear from Mexico, they leave through the water gate of the Rio Grande. They cross to emigrate to the USA in search of their livelihood, and, on many occasions, that of their families who remain in the country.

Health and public education are two of the fundamental tasks of the State. With them, the possibility of Mexicans dying or leaving the country is removed. It is essential, so that this does not happen, that the State itself promote and facilitate productive investment and job creation. Without that job offer, the flutist that there is in the possibility of work in the USA, leads millions of women and men to follow that music and cross the water gate.

The ruler’s commitment to those who remove the rats of ignorance and illiteracy from their lives is that there be a market so that they can sell their labor force with higher qualifications and allow them to acquire food, health, clothing and consumer goods. The ruler who does not achieve the conditions for this job offer does not keep his word and those citizens leave through the water gate attracted by the music of the North American labor market.

In the second half of the last century, after the Second World War, population growth and the State’s inability to create well-paid jobs meant that illegal migration began to grow. This flow has not stopped even with the democratic transition. Neither the authoritarian rulers nor the democrats have succeeded in ensuring that the fruits of public education are reflected in the economy of those citizens who already have an educational level.

Unlike the end of the story “The Pied Piper of Hamelin”, of the Mexicans who disappear through the water gate, if news and money arrive. The remittances that arrive in Mexico from workers who work in the USA, legal and illegal, are a fundamental part of the maintenance of millions of families in the country. This solidarity of the immigrants towards those who were left without the possibility of having food, health, education and other consumer goods is a sample of the challenge that every ruler has in Mexico.

Globalization has not achieved a labor market that is sufficient in size and remuneration for Mexicans who are no longer children. Then, the sound of the flutist arrives and they leave with the tools they have managed to obtain in the Mexican public education. In a few months the electoral process of the 2024 presidential election will begin. It will be possible to analyze the proposals for millions of Mexicans who could be prey to the music of the piper of the water gate.

