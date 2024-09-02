Being their northern neighbor, when Mexicans seek to migrate to improve their quality of life, they usually consider the United States as their best option, which is why millions of people have made the decision to move to that country, although, in some cases, without using legal means. This is the number of Mexican migrants who remain undocumented in the United States.

According to the criteria of

A report released by the financial institution BBVA revealed that there are around 12,300,000 Mexican migrants worldwide. In fact, it is estimated that One in every 23 migrants in the world is of Mexican origin and 97 percent have chosen the United States as their new country.

Based on the above figures, Around 12,000,000 Mexicans live in the United States. Of this number, it is estimated that around 4,100,000 are undocumented.that is, they do not have legal status in the North American country.

Of the total number of migrants of Mexican origin in the northern country, more than 52 percent are men and many have low levels of education, with around 20 percent having a maximum level of primary education or less. However, high school education or equivalent is the most common.

Regarding the life they lead in the United States, Most Mexican male migrants are concentrated in the construction sectorto a lesser extent also in professional and administrative services, manufacturing and entertainment.

In the case of women, most work in educational and health services, recreation, professional and administrative services, manufacturing and trade. This means that it is a myth that the Mexican migrant population is concentrated to a greater extent in the agricultural sector.

Another interesting fact in the report is that California has been, for at least the last fifty years, the leading state of residence of the Mexican migrant population. The second most popular destination state is Texas. To a much lesser extent, Arizona and Illinois are also located.

There are around 12,000,000 Mexicans living in the United States. Photo:iStock / Government of Mexico Share

There is “zero net migration” of Mexicans to the United States

A relevant fact that the report revealed is that, between 1995 and 2007, there was a large increase in the Mexican migrant population in the United States, going from 7,000,000 to 11,800,000, but after the global financial crisis, Migrants from this Latin American country have entered a phase known as “zero net migration.”

It is clarified that this It does not mean that the migration of Mexicans to the United States has stopped.but the flow of people of that nationality arriving in their northern neighbouring country is of a similar magnitude to that of migrants who return or die.