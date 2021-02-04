Felix Jousserand

Writer, poet

Under the windows of the Medici Villa, Piazza di Spagna, lines of customers line up in front of Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Valentino, and the walls of Roman theaters with closed doors for months wonder if poetry, music will still exist when spring returns.

A resident of the Académie de France in Rome, confined with my classmates to the shelter of the high walls of the palace, its gardens and the pangs of the pandemic, I am certainly not to be pitied … However, the discipline that I there represents, poetry, adapts itself more and more painfully to readings, lectures, stages, plays, concerts canceled, on the grounds of a health threat dangerously greater than the opening to the public of a clothing store, one Saturday after – midday, the day of the sales … In this context of almost total evacuation of art in the city, the vision of compact crowds agglomerated in the shelves of commercial signs in the city center does not go without causing a certain uneasiness, when even our respective material conditions would protect us against the intellectual, emotional or social damage of a “world after” where commercial use has indeed become the only tangible form of humanity.

Summoned for a year to “play collectively” – the share of the cultural sector in the national wealth is no longer to be neglected, the threats weighing on the “professional sector” appearing lethal – we cannot avoid the feeling that this division between essential and supposedly non-essential needs to which we are assigned is no longer a matter of reason, of the common good, but of a certain bias… To govern is therefore to choose. More than any other, poetry is worth nothing without the meeting of those who practice it, appreciate it, the fraternity it arouses, the divorces it reveals, the vocations it encourages, the essential uselessness which has been its raison d’être since the dawn of time. No collection ordered on a digital platform and delivered within 24 hours will ever make up for the collective fervor of an art of oral tradition, pre-existing to the Internet, printing, books, even writing … Which will repair the social body for those months of human deprivation, of lifeless life?

Certainly, could I go beyond the restrictions, organize underground parties, enjoy the scent of the forbidden, tell myself that a poem is never in its place except in contravention of the order, feast on the cozy comfort of the? ‘Académie de France to give, in the shade of glances, reading of my texts to a privileged few delighted to escape, for an evening, to the sanitary trap … But I belong to this social body at half mast , my writing bathes in it; To escape from it would be to betray.

I could virtualize my expression, water the networks, chant in videoconference, remotely turn the microphone, pick up a few crumbs of what justified our efforts: listening, sharing, a little danger, beauty, barely enough to still summon the old humanity of which we remain the tenants. A crutch on an amputated leg… Poetry – popular par excellence, minority by use – requires a firm, free, radical, physical and generous gesture. Far from a streaming at 6 p.m.

The fashion houses that customers line up are not to blame. But will stripping peoples methodically of their most elementary vectors of expression, in the name of saving a certain economy, in the name of health, of precaution, will it achieve, in the long term, a fruitful program? We are still entitled to ask the question. In the name of reason.