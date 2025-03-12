03/12/2025



Updated at 12: 34h.





Started this Wednesday at the City of Justice of Seville of high palms the new view for the precautionary measures requested by José María del Nido Benavente to be able to vote at the Extraordinary Shareholders Board set for March 27. The former president has been accompanied by his son Miguel Ángel del Nido and by former Seville Counselor Enrique de la Cerda.

Of the nest coincides in the view with the club’s lawyers Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla and Alberto Pérez Solanowith those who have maintained rifirrafes in recent times. Not surprisingly, the Disciplinary Commission of Sevilla FC has sanctioned the former president with a sanction of 20 parties without being able to access the Sánchez-Pizjuán for his confrontation with the first of them in the past Derbi.

“As always, optimistic and prepared,” he has limited himself to telling the present media of the Benavente nest upon arrival in the city of Justice. The one who is not in view is his son and president of Sevilla FC, José María del Nido Carrasco, which is located in Madridin the City of Football of Las Rozas, at the first meeting of the Commission created by the RFEF to study the situation of arbitration, its model and the initiatives to improve a establishment that in recent times has been in the focus of the controversy. The great novelty, by the way, is that Real Madrid is present, represented by its CEO, José Ángel Sánchez, who has sat next to the president of Sevilla FC.

It should be remembered that at the meeting last monthin which Real Madrid was not, The most active and belligerent club was Sevilla FC in the figure of its presidentJosé María del Nido Carrasco. The Sevillista president brought the singing voice with Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO of Atlético de Madrid, whose position the rest of the professional clubs were added. Promoted by Sevilla FC, that day all clubs have shown their fed up for The attitude of Madrid and the videos of the official channel of the white club.