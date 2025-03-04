

03/04/2025



Updated at 9:45 p.m.





José María del Nido Benavente Keep looking to recover control from SevilleFC. The one who was president of the entity and, which is currently the highest shareholder of the same, is the great opponent of the current board of directors directed by his son … José María del Nido Carrasco. In the last shareholders, José María del Nido Benavente has seen denied its possibility of voting in the different points of the agenda and now, in the face of the following extraordinary assembly (scheduled for next March 27), he has again requested that precautionary measures are granted and that he cannot be deprived of his option to vote.

It is planned That this week a date is set for the view to be held corresponding in this regard. In the last occasions in which he has requested this measure, he has not been granted. A fight in the gap since the famous governance pactthe same one who now wants to destroy, ceasing his firstborn as a representative of his own titles in the club.

Likewise, José María del Nido Benavente filed a demand for challenge from the previous Board held on January 10 and that, unlike the one that is coming, it was ordinary. The aforementioned assembly held in the first days of the year was marked by the abstention of the actions of ‘the Americans’ that allowed the Board of Directors to see the accounts approved for the first time in the last three years. José María del Nido Benavente and his surroundings are convinced that they will already have the support of 777 partners.











