



Out of the sports news of the Sevillebut closely linked to their institutional day -to -day life, external movements of all those to which the current situation of the Nervión Club are greatly worried. The intention of José María del Nido Benavente to return to the Hispanic entity and put themselves in charge of a new project, totally away from the one now run by their eldest son, José María del Nido Carrascowith the support of the Utrera group, headed by José Castro. Precisely the figure of the current Vice President is first that has joined some of the diners who have lunch together in a well -known restaurant in the Triana neighborhood. The nest has met with the hard core of independent former counselors, qualified in this way because they resigned into a stumbling block in 2018when they saw the drift that the club was taking in the hands of their highest shareholders.

The food has been attended by two people of the maximum confidence of the Benavente nest, such as José María Manzanowho was a advisor under his mandate, and Enrique de la Cerdawho has been 12 years within the club’s dome, until he left last January, at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sevilla. And four former counselors who stood out in the first time of José Castrobefore this fearsome 2018.

Who has spent more time in the entrails Sevillistas is Pedro Ellauriwith two stages, the first during almost the entire era Of the Benavente nestand the next one a few years with Castro. Faustino Valdés and José Luis Moscoso They entered with a year apart (2014 and 2015), being Juan Luis Villanueva Ruiz Mateos who entered with the first in those first councils of Castro as president. These last four, together Ramón Somalothey received a gold badge at their exit from Sevilla for the good services provided.

None of them have declared a specific side. In fact, they have always criticized the Sevilla drift spurred by the power of the families that brought together all the power, without being guided or advised by those independent people whose only duty was with Sevilla, since there was no compensation for any compensation for the work done. This spoiled photo is seen after a lunch with Of the Benavente nest suggests that global desire is that of a change. That Sevilla moves away from the current drift and returns to a consensus panorama, where the voice of the foot fan can be heard carefully, in addition to the advice of first -order Sevillists in their professional fields. A meal that will speak.