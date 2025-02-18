On Tuesday afternoon, LaLiga He has made public the salary limits of the first and second division teams once all the operations carried out in the winter market of the 24-25 course that was closed on February 3 have been counted. Regarding Seville FCthe Nervión Club has a salary limit, as of February 2025, from 684,000 eurosa shocking amount for how low it results. And a figure that has made reactas usual, to former president José María del Nido Benavente through their profiles on social networks.

Specifically in your account of InstagramFrom the Benavente nest compared the figure of the Sports Template Limit (LCPD) of the Sevilla with that of other equipment, such as the Real Madrid (754.8 million of euros), the Barcelona (463.6 million), the Betis (108.3 million) or the Athletic Club (105.8 million), to then influence the salary what the President charges the club José María del Nido Carrascoyour child, an amount set in one million euros.

From the Benavente nest closes its message with an attack on the current board of directors: «There is more money to hire Betics than to sign players. Carrasco and Castro, the ‘contrabetic’, have sunk us. Not another day of this shame. Out now! Sevilla is from Sevillists ».