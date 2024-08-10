Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/08/2024 – 19:28

The São Paulo government released a bulletin at 6:50 pm this Saturday (10) informing that all the bodies of the victims of the accident with the ATR-72 aircraft, from Voepass Linhas Aéreas, which occurred on Friday (9), in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, had been recovered.

In total, 62 bodies, 34 male and 28 female, are being sent to the central unit of the Legal Medical Institute (IML) (photo), located in the Cerqueira César neighborhood, in São Paulo, for identification and subsequent release to families.

Related news:

The IML unit was closed to provide uninterrupted and exclusive care to the victims of the tragedy. By early Saturday evening, 50 bodies had already been sent to the central IML and the rest should arrive in the next few hours.

Reconnaissance work

Two victims have already been identified and 30 bodies have been autopsied and X-rayed. The IML has put together a team of more than 20 forensic doctors and forensic dentistry, anthropology and radiology teams to carry out the identification work. The São Paulo government reported that the remaining cases are being forwarded to other IML units in São Paulo, in the east and west zones, which operate 24 hours a day.

The government also announced that it continues, together with the company, to receive families of the accident victims. Thirty-eight families have already been received and are being assisted. The next bulletin will be released according to the progress of the work by the IML.