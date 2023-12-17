The 100 regions with the best food in the world: the complete ranking

Campania is the region with the best food in the world: this was established by Taste Atlas, the online atlas of food from around the world, which has drawn up the ranking of the 100 regions with the best food in the world.

According to the “100 Best Food Regions in the World” ranking, 17 regions are Italian, of which seven are in the top ten. In addition to Campania, which as mentioned comes in first place, Emilia-Romagna is in second place, Sicily is in fifth place, Lazio is in seventh followed by Tuscany, Lombardy and Liguria.

In recent days, Taste Atlas had drawn up the ranking of the “100 best cheeses in the world 2023-2024”, i.e. the best cheeses in the world.

Also in this case, Italy dominated the ranking, occupying the first three positions with Parmigiano Reggiano, buffalo mozzarella from Campania and Stracchino di Crescenza.

In the past, however, there has been no shortage of controversy over the rankings drawn up by Taste Atlas. The platform, in fact, has explained the criteria with which the rankings are drawn up.