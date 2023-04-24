According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEAfor its acronym in English) within the list of 10 most wanted are seven Mexicans.

Among the best known are “Los Chapitos”, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, as well as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García, leader of the “Los Mayos” faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. and Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The most wanted Mexicans by the DEA

Silvano Francisco-Mariano

“He allegedly operates clandestine fentanyl laboratories for the Sinaloa Cartel, where fentanyl precursor chemicals imported from China are processed into fully formed fentanyl for onward importation into the United States,” the US government search file says.

Liborio Núñez-Aguirre

Known as “Karateca”, he is a fentanyl trafficker for the Sinaloa Cartel involved in the movement of large quantities of fentanyl from Mexico to the United States in the form of pills and powder.

Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar

The DEA claims that he and his brother provided significant operational assistance to their father, “El Chapo,” including coordinating the transportation of narcotics from Central and South America to Mexico.

Carlos Omar Felix Gutierrez

Despite the fact that this subject has already been arrested, he remains in custody pending extradition hearings on charges of conspiracy to import fentanyl, fentanyl trafficking, possession of machine guns, and money laundering, among others. The DEA seeks to lead to his conviction.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera-Cervantes

He is the alleged founder and current leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), a major drug trafficking organization (DTO) based in Jalisco.

Ismael Mario Zambada Garcia

Leader of the Zambada García faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. He has spent his entire adult life as a major international drug lord, yet he has never spent a day in jail.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar

He and his brother share leadership roles in the Sinaloa Cartel and its fentanyl trafficking operations, including: coordinating fentanyl trafficking to the United States; the shipment of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China to Mexico; and the collection of drug proceeds for members and associates of the Sinaloa Cartel.

In addition to the Mexicans, the other three that appear on the list are Julio Alex Diazto whom the DEA charges the crimes of drug trafficking and conspiracy for possessing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Chuen Yip and his co-defendants were responsible for producing and distributing approximately $280 million worth of illegal anabolic steroids to customers in all 50 states, as well as 84 other countries.

Yulan Andony Archaga Cariasalso known as “Porky” or Alex Mendoza, for conspiring to participate or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, for which they are offering $5 million.