The temperature in Sinaloa since May begins to rise. It is not surprising to observe that it reaches 35°C in any area of ​​the Sinaloan geography. The 40°C They begin to appear as June progresses. And from there until September or October The heat continues to be present throughout the state. With breaks when it rains or a storm or cyclone approaches. In Sinaloan families, the danger of having dehydration problems rise and it is fundamental drink water all day. The nights can be a bit cool, but on the coasts the humidity makes the thermal sensation rise up to five degrees.

of social responsibility

Faced with this geographical reality of the state, the overweight and obesity become social problems that can lead to serious health situations. For example, overweight and obese people are more Difficulty regulating your body temperature and an increased risk of suffering from heatstroke It can even be life threatening. In addition, for those who suffer from comorbidities due to obesity (diabetes and heart disease) heat stroke can increase the risks of a serious affectation of kidneys, heart and death. In Sinaloa, according to data from the State Health Secretariat, more than 70% of the adult population is overweight and obese. In the child population, it occurs in more than 30% of children (Lecturas, EL DEBATE, 21/May/2023). This situation of overweight and obesity, in a geography with months of temperatures of more than 35 °C in the population centers, puts a large part of the population of Sinaloa at health risks. Overweight and obese people have more difficulty regulating their body temperature and are at greater risk of heat stroke.

The various levels of government cannot attend to this geographical reality, it is difficult for them to have elements to treat heat as a government problem. There would have to be an infinite budget to be able to create climatic conditions for every girl, boy, adolescent, woman and man in Sinaloa that would keep them safe from the heat. It is therefore a social responsability of each citizen and citizen take care of your body so that overweight and obesity do not put them at risk of health.

Observing overweight and obese people eating junk food in public places shows that there is no attention to that problem. Count ten people and observe that each time there are more than seven who are ostensibly overweight and obese. They are proofs that there is no social responsibility in this health problem.

of infants

the tragic thing is observe infants repeat that condition of adults that accompany them. those girls and boys do not have the ability to read the statistics nor can they discriminate against junk food full of calories and carbohydrates. Adults who organize birthday parties (piñatas) do not stop for a moment to think that what they will give, to their children’s guests, promotes obesity. It is enough to enter to observe, in a children’s birthday party, a table to count more than seven adults, out of ten, with obesity and overweight. And, most seriously, almost four infants in the same condition. In the middle of the tables full junk food with high calorie and fat content. And, when the budget reaches carts with more junk food.

In these events you can see the infants playing and jumping with great joy. They don’t know that they are stalked by obesity, diabetes and heart disease. The “sugar rush” is his first drug. And while watching the adults continue to put things in their mouths for a continuous “sugar rush” and other things that leave their palates full of fat.

Paragraphs: Del Chapulín Colorado

The popular comedian Roberto Bolaños, Chespirito, had a character that parodied American superheroes: the Chapulín Colorado. One of the most famous and repeated phrases of him by the children of his time was: When asked by a character “and now, who can help us?”, He appeared jumping and shouting “Yo, the Colorado Chapulín!”. Unfortunately, dear readers, that was television fiction. Then, it only remains for each adult to help the infants, under his custody and care, not to become obese. And, of course, stay THEMSELVES away from junk food and what makes them obese.

