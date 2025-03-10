Although we have been in which winter resists ending, spring is just around the corner and our closet is already prepared for it. From fresh and striped print sweeps to vaporous dresses that cannot be more comfortable. Of course, we are also leaving hole for some of the garments that will be trend This season, like Bermuda.

However, we will never tire of saying it: Basic garments They must be one of our main objectives in seasonal purchases, since they are an essential closet fund basic. And there is no more versatile clothes for the season than Shirts

To carry them low Blazers Or gabardines or even under sweaters for the coldest days, the shirts are indispensable in any closet. And, best of all, it is to be able to have new models in our dressing room For less than 20 euros like the ones we have selected under these lines.

Shirts for less than 20 euros

Springfield mixed striped shirt. Springfield





Buy for 19.99 euros

Stripes are a classic for shirts and blue have a style Working Office The most flattering. But, our favorite this season is the model oversize What mixes various types of stripes to break the classicism of this proposal. It is long sleeve and has buttons on the striker and fists. In addition, we like it because it is 100% cotton.

A basic with a different neck. Springfield





Buy for 17.99 euros



Another undisputed classic is A white shirt And there is no look in which I do not fit. To differentiate from the most typical models, we are left with this that offers a beautiful Mao neck with Uve opening. Although the silhouette is fit, it is very flattering. At the moment, it is available in all sizes and has a 40%reduction.

The draft details make the difference. Springfield





Buy for 17.99 euros



Another thing we love of the shirts are the details that can have and, of them, The drafts They are our favorites. These are the protagonists of the pink shirt, specifically, it includes laces inserted in the striker. It is also cotton, which facilitates breathability.





The embroidered flowers are very suitable for spring. Springfield





Buy for 17.99 euros



Similar to the white proposal on these lines, we have selected a Oxford model with small embroidered flowers. It also offers a semi -managed silhouette that does not squeeze and the neck is a shirt with a neckline.

There is no more appropriate printed for spring. Springfield





Buy for 15.99 euros



Finally, although it is more blouse than shirt, this model seems very suitable for spring. With Flower printsteering wheel in the striker and with a very fresh and flattering fluid fabric. The steering wheel also continues on the back.

