“Tariffs and protectionism do not work” this is one of the statements that has made Wayne Griffiths, the CEO of the Seat and Cupra brandsduring the presentation of results that took place last Thursday in the Martorell Barcelona plant.

And is that the tavascan, The new electric coupra SUVis affected by tax burdens to those models made of Europe and this car It occurs in China.

An obstacle that, in his words, “has harmed the profitability of the exercise” despite Write down the best results of the entire Volkswagen group. Facing a solution, The British Executive is negotiating with the European Union the consequent tax exemption for tariffs.

Cupra already thinks of the United States

Even so, the two Spanish brands have lived up to the circumstances obtaining A record benefit in 2024 of 633 million euros.

A total of 612,000 units between both And Cupra has demonstrated its excellent state in form and that is a brand that has just landed in the market as the one that says.

The new electric raval is an urban car that will see the light this year. Cupra

Facing this year, one of the objectives is to take The decision to launch into the North American market precisely under the teaching. “Our goal is to be in 2030 As the most appropriate step for this brand and, incidentally, contribute to the improvement of the group share in the United States. ”

As for the transition to the electric car, Griffiths said that “cars have them, but now The priority is to convince the client about their advantages in addition to having a fiscal government plan and the necessary infrastructure. Europe and Spain must be brave and have confidence to take advantage of this opportunity, because electrification is irreversible. Our commitment in this direction is clear”