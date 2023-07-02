In cities of Francein Florida, United States of America (USA), in the Indiaand in many latitudes of the planet the demonstrations against racism they are also unifying with consumer desires. Above all, in the most youths. In an interview with the newspaper Le Figaro, the French philosopher, Pascal Bruckner, described how demonstrations against racism and the police violence are accompanied by desires to consume youth. Given the impossibility of accessing consumer goods that are observed accessible on social networks. Bruckner cites a young protester who called for “de la thune et des meufs” (money and girls). Although the demonstration was for repressive actions of the police (Le Figaro, 29/Jun/2023).

In France the murder of a young man in Nanterre triggered violent demonstrations in that and other French cities. The answer is that other groups of radicals are beginning to demonstrate against immigration, because it is a source of violence. In Florida A new immigration law (SB 1718), in force since last Saturday, imposes sanctions and imprisonment on those who hire or transport illegal immigrant workers. Demonstrations against the law are taking place and will increase.

France, the country of human rights repressing young people and violent demonstrations that threaten the freedom and security of citizens. The USESa nation built by immigrants, today makes laws to penalize the immigration. Although illegal, no laws are made to facilitate legal immigration, its own origin. At the base of these crises is the search for work, and, points out the sharp French Bruckner, the desire for consumer goods.

From “Dad, what is racism?”

These situations make us return to the book “Dad, what is racism?” by Tahar Ben Jelloum. The presentation says: “A boy asks his father that question. He writes a little book.” There are some notes from that text: “The author wrote it after attending a demonstration against racism in Paris and that his daughter asked him what he had done that afternoon. The book was published in 1997 in French. Editorial Alfaguara published it in Spanish in 2000. In the prologue of the Spanish edition, Fernando Savater says: “…children are not raciststhey become racists if they are not taught that, beyond any difference, the only thing that counts is that we are all humans and we have the same rights”. I hope many parents read this book. Mexico, many Mexican teachers and the youth of the country. We all have the right to express ourselves, even stupid things that exacerbate the racism. But we also have the right to criticize and invite to read. To say, loud and clear: we are equal and we have the same rights” (Lecturas, EL DEBATE, 13/Oct/2019). In Sinaloa, in Mexico, Florida and France.

From Mexico

Mexico has the manifestations of organized crime as a factor of social instability. Violent acts, challenging the authorities of the Mexican State, by drug trafficking groups are perpetuated by hit men who are Mexican. Young people who force or decide to get involved in crime, obtain money illegal and can purchase consumer goods. The manifestations expressed by the corridos are in defense of the crime as a way to acquire money for satisfiers and become attractive to women. In the case of Mexico, these manifestations expose a sexism that discriminates against women and reify them. An inequitable society returns to our country and one that segregates, not only by skin color, but also by sex.

Paragraphs: By José de Molina

In the seventies of the last century, one afternoon, my father brought a record by José de Molina. That night he listened to some songs. Then I listened to it in full. He was part of what made me “sick” as a teenager (Lenin: “The disease of leftism in communism”). There were already many “sick” in undergraduate and high schools of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (uas). A political movement in uas He was called, by those of the Communist Party, as “the sick.” On that record comes a prose narrated by the singer-songwriter: “Aren’t there objective conditions?” A part of that text, almost 50 years ago, says: “…Lack of civil value, where blackmail, bribery, rampage and a ferocious machismo that proclaims: ”the only holy and pure women are; our mother, wife and sisters, all the rest are seducible and therefore prostitutes”… We must not stop fighting to eliminate this machismo in Mexico. That it does not continue to spread in women, men, girls, boys and adolescents. The key was already said by José de Molina: “CIVIL VALUE”. Today, in the Mexico democratic, is freedom and equality. To continue analyzing.

