the television presenter Laura G.37 years old and originally from Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, Mexico, was a guest on the podcast “Learning to heal from the root”, by her friend and partner from “Venga la alegría”, Roger González, where she recalled the difficult moments he lived through, when his alleged affair with the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola. Supposedly, he was unfaithful to his wife Berenice Coronado Yábe.

This love scandalwhich arose when both collaborated on the Televisa newscast, “Primero Noticias”, It was called “the cabin”well a magazine of national circulation, published a series of photographs of Laura G and Carlos Loret de Mola, leaving a cabin located in La Marquesa, State of Mexicowhere apparently, they had their love encounters.

Also an entertainment journalist, María Sonia Laura González Martínez, better known as Laura G, told Roger González that received all kinds of insults through social networks and there came a time when he believed, to be that person that many said.

I had a lot of blows in networks, there was a time when they didn’t put me down and I remember that I began to believe that it was.

The host of the morning “Come joy”mentioned that she looked in the mirror crying and said: “‘I mean, am I? Really Laura, are you? Or, is that what they say you are?’ Nobody told me who it was going to be.”

During this talk, Laura G (years ago she was part of the cast of the “Sabadazo” program), told all her followers, “do not allow the negative messages that reach you to go beyond the screen.”

Likewise, He asked social network users that if they don’t like someone, they just get on with their lives, without attacking others.. “If you don’t like someone, stop following them and please don’t write negative things, because only frustrated admiration is reflected.”

For its part, Roger González expressed all his love for Laura G“because they don’t know all the blows she has had to receive, that today they make her that woman, mother, companion and great friend that I admire so much”.