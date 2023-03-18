Year of 1800, present I have it. He arrived in New Spain Don Felix Berenguer de

marquina as viceroy, the forty-fifth in the list of those who ruled

these lands during the 300 years that the misnamed Colony lasted. I say wrong name because Spain, unlike England, did not establish colonies in the New World: she founded kingdoms. The first thing that caught attention about Don Félix were his feet, which were inordinately large.

At a time when small feet were, both for ladies and gentlemen, a sign of distinction and noble origin, Don Felix they were enormous, to the point of causing astonishment. The new viceroy was a paton, if that pedestrian expression is allowed.





Secondly, the subjects of the royal envoy, both peninsular and criollo, did not take long to realize that the newcomer had very little brains. What he had in excess of feet he lacked in brains.

He was kind of an asshole, if I may use another more pedestrian expression. A certain daring courtier made a bet: he would tell the viceroy, without him realizing it, that he had a big paw and little understanding. He did so: he handed her a bouquet of flowers with a ribbon that read: “On foot or on horseback, nobody beats you.”

Don Félix’s government did not last long – three years only – and at that time the only work he did was a fountain that did not work because those who built it did not take into account a small detail: in the place where the fountain was placed there was no water. (Let us say by the way that they did not take into account that insignificant detail, that of the lack of water, the courtiers who in submissive obedience to royal orders they planted an ahuehuete in the roundabout called “de la palma” on the Paseo de la Reforma. Broad beans are cooked at all times).

Going back to the fountain that Don Félix built, people ended up using it as a public pissing hole or urinal. A mischievous versifier summed up the viceroy’s triennium in a malevolent quatrain: “For perpetual memory / Viceroy Marquina left us / a fountain where one urinates. / And there the story ended”.

I think it was the same Don Felixwho was greatly upset because without his authorization a bullfight was carried out. In order to save the respect due to his investiture, he promulgated a premática -pragmatic, or law- in which he declared the bullfight held without his permission non-existent, and left null and void all the events that occurred in it.

Well, I think that the concentration that López Obrador will do this day in the Zócalo it can also be considered non-existent and without any effect. That the demonstration is to remember the Anniversary of the oil expropriation decreed by Lazaro CardenasIt is only a pretext to respond to the citizen marches that took place in numerous cities of the country in support of the INE and rejection of the nefarious AMLO plan B.

It is worth saying that today’s rally is an expression of spite on the part of the Tabasco, an exaltation of his ego and a revenge against the free and conscious citizens who protested against the presidential authoritarianism.

No value, no meaning has today’s meeting, whose participants, the vast majority, will be brought to the event to applaud and cheer the caudillo.

Millions of pesos will be spent on this useless farce ordered by the monarch of the 4T to flatter himself. That waste belies the austerity that is preached. In the end, everything will be as if nothing had happened, and what is done or said in it will remain null and void. One more simulation of this regime far from the truth as well as from the good of the Nation. END.

