I do not exhort. I don’t preach. I do not admonish. Plain and simple I say what I will do this Sunday. I am respectful of all opinions. Even mine, despite everything. We live in a free country. Still. Let each one then do what his conscience or his stomach dictate. One thing we know without a doubt: Mexico is badly governed. Let’s see. That “the law is the law” is, indeed, a story. Some of the main enforcers have turned it into that. Organized crime prevails over disorganized authority, and criminals are better treated than scientists and academics. Drug trafficking prevails in vast extensions of the national territory. There the government and its institutions, including the armed ones, can no longer enter. The number of poor has grown considerably, according to information from the same official agencies, and the prevailing inflation rate is the highest for twenty years. The increase in the price of gasoline, which the President said would never happen, has caused a general rise in prices that has reduced the purchasing power of Mexicans. Our currency is not floating: it is sinking. There is a shortage of medicines, and the official health care centers declare themselves unable, due to lack of resources, to attend to their insured. Our international relations are unhinged; We have become enemies, for ridiculous and trivial reasons, with countries with which we were previously in harmony and with which it is convenient for us to maintain good relations. Those who have power in their hands disregard the Constitution; they twist it at will, or flat out blatantly violate it. It is not governed by reason, but by occurrences that arise ex abruptly before the cameras and microphones of the daily and harmful morning appearances. Everything becomes appearance, simulation, lie: the sale, raffle or rental of the presidential plane; the false check delivered by Gertz to the President; the inauguration of an airport where there are tlayudas but there are no flights. Institutions that were previously worthy of appreciation, and even of applause for the good they did to the Nation and for the respect they kept and kept for legality, are now dependencies at the service of the Executive, who has distorted them and made them his own based on gifts, concessions and attributions contrary to its nature and its spirit. Corruption has not disappeared; nepotism and cronyism are visible. Free expression is subject to constant harassment; whoever exercises criticism is seen as an enemy of the government and a conspirator or coup plotter to overthrow it. Democracy is threatened; the body created by the citizens to carry out and qualify the elections has been besieged by the regime. In matters of economy and politics, the Caudillo of the 4T insists on taking us to the state in which we lived 50 years ago. Already advanced projects whose cost must be paid later with taxpayers’ money are suppressed on a whim, and lavish works of difficult or impossible viability are undertaken instead. In all aspects we have regressed; no progress is seen. Given that I can not turn my eyes elsewhere or refrain with this or that argument to show my protest as a citizen. There are those who say that we have the worst President in the modern history of Mexico, and even so they will refrain from saying so today with their vote. I will say it. And when things get worse -they will get worse, that’s for sure- I will at least feel the satisfaction of having asked with my vote that the one who is ruining ours go to his house… THE END.

