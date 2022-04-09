The groom and the bride left the movie show. “Caramba! she commented. How much sex!” After a pause she added, “I wonder what the movie would be like.” For many happy years I was a teacher at the prestigious Law School of my University, Coahuila. I dare to think that I was not a bad teacher: the classroom where I gave my classes has a plaque with my name on it, and in the mural painted by Mr. Onesimo Flores Rodríguez, an excellent former director of the school, appears, among other characters considered emblematic of the institution, my figure as a young professor perhaps in his 30s, but already showing an incipient whiteness that is now unanimous. In that distinguished campus I taught the course of General Theory of the State. I remember talking to my students about the treacherous force that some minorities sometimes exert to make nugatoria -that is, to annul- the decisions of the majority. He gave them the example of four walkers who went to the hermitage of San Saturio. On the way they found a large rock that blocked their way, because on one side was the abyss and on the other the mountain. There were two options: retrace his steps or remove the stone. They took a vote. Three decided to move the stone away; one voted to return. It happened, however, that to move the rock the strength of the four was necessary. The one who voted against moving her refused to help his companions. He could not, he said, go against the direction of his vote. That would go against his principles. Unable to move the stone, the three who wanted to go forward had to obey the design of the one who wanted to go back. The will of one prevailed over that of three. The treacherous force of the minority. Something similar happened with the vote of the ministers of the Court on the electrical reform of López Obrador. Seven ministers considered it unconstitutional; four endorsed it. It took eight to stop her. The crudely political decision of the four prevailed over the straight legal decision of the seven. The treacherous force of the minority. Once again, Zaldívar exhibited himself as an instrument at the service of presidential power and not as a worthy man and upright jurist who defended the Constitution and the rule of law. We will read again the specious arguments and clumsy sophisms that the president of the Court will use to justify his riots and say that what flagrantly violates the highest law is constitutional. Many evils will derive for the country from the position of those four ministers who put politics and personal interest above legality and what is convenient for the Nation. Dulciflor, a naive girl, yielded -she gave herself- to the lewd requests of Libidio, a concupiscent gallant who, under the promise of marriage, obtained from her the granting of her most intimate charm. That assignment became habitual, because almost every night the candid young woman gave in again. Of course: she over and over again she asked her lover when she would keep her word. He evaded the question, or gave answers that had nothing to do with the question. “When are we getting married, Libi?” “The shortest path between two points is the line that joins them.” “Libidio: when will you take me to the altar?” “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine must be universally condemned.” And so. Finally one day, desperate, Dulciflor gave the soapy guy an ultimatum. She demanded, bluntly: “Tell me one reason why you resist marrying me.” “I’ll give you seven,” he replied the scoundrel. My wife and six children. (Author’s note: Bastard). THE END.

Manganites

“. The Supreme Court.”

Vain comments are heard

which have been posted here:

“The Court is called

because he has courtiers.”