The Barça players appreciate the massive entrance to the Camp Nou after beating Madrid. Joan Montfort (AP)

“More than Empowerment” (More than empowerment) or 91,553, whatever you want, but what was experienced at the Camp Nou this past Wednesday smacks of those moments described as decisive in an activity, a business, a sport. A before and after, a turning point or a certification that, if anyone hadn’t already found out, women’s football is here to stay. Note that I have not spoken of the result, since although it is true that the culés they qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League, fourth classification in a row, it gives me that Real Madrid also came out on top of that magnificent football festival, since it showed that it continues to grow and was a necessary element for that attendance record to arrive. I am left with that image of Alexia Putellas, captain of Barça, taking a photo with the Madridista player Teresa Abelleira and her family, with their white shirts, with a smile and an emotion in the eyes of those who know that they are experiencing something historic .

I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that, to me, the Camp Nou impressed me more when I saw it empty than when it was already full, half full or almost empty, that of all the colors I’ve had to perceive it. The huge stands and that almost vertical look to see the sky impacted me. Then, when we started to play, I came out in my bubble of concentration, of attention to the small details of the warm-up, and everything entered the maelstrom of noise and tension. But there were games in which the stadium was filled with emotion, vibrations, a noise that prevented you from hearing your teammates, moments when you had to play by heart because there was no way to get instructions to anyone.

That’s what I thought when I saw the Barcelona and Madrid players who discovered that scenario so often dreamed of but when you are the protagonist you could end up devouring the artists by discovering something not lived and for which, I’m sorry, there is no way to be prepared . It is discovered when you leave the changing room tunnel, you see that Barça wall in front of you, you go out onto the pitch to discover, and discover yourself, in that cauldron of feelings. There is no time for experiments, you have to learn quickly, try to control anxiety. I’ve always wondered why they reduce the amount of oxygen in the stadium at such times. In a few minutes the ball begins to roll and the game begins. Then it’s time to take the measurements to the field, learn to regulate the distances, because although the playing fields are the same, similar, the distances are not the same, or the lights are different, or the wind or no wind… what I know, but that seems bigger than in training the afternoon before.

And so the minutes went by in a continuous wave of emotions, with an intense Real Madrid and determined to also be the protagonist of the event, magnificent goals (calm down, Sandra, one day we will talk about goals that Real Madrid scores from midfield and we will share experiences) and the party was made culé with many fans, many fans who discovered the Camp Nou on this unique occasion and who are already asking for a place for the next one and many who had been away from women’s football and lived the same sport full of emotions as in the men’s version.

Stéphanie Frappart’s final whistle (UEFA wanted to join the party by sending its best referee) unleashed an explosion of happiness, overflowing joy, connection and communication with the stands and drums on the pitch for the enjoyment of players, coaches and who was wearing a Blaugrana shield, although I can also imagine those who, just after that same whistle, after barely 60 seconds of happiness, were already beginning to think about the match against Villareal, about how to return to normality after such an emotional tidal wave , because we must not forget that this permanent self-demand culé It is from where as much happiness as the one lived yesterday is born.

