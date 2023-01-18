The political partiesLike all social organizationThey tend to form a oligarchy that reproduces, this is a sociological law. Before reviewing the malcontents and changes of match of actors before the electoral contest in the last days, let’s review, kind reader, some notes about this sociological law. The political scientist German robert michels exposes two characteristics of popular participation: on the one hand, the fascination of the masses vs. eloquence of politicians, and on the other, the ease of the political manipulations in order to control the canGiven the difficulty of establishing a general discussion.

Added to these two elements, R. Michels maintains the following: “The crowd annuls (finishes-annihilates) the individual and with it his personality and his feeling of responsibility.” That is to say, the mass, the people, or, if you like, the popular will, is destined to be seen “represented” by a group of leaders who will provide you with your common needs. And, consequently, this leading group is going to appropriate the Condition, in view of procuring to society the satisfiers that it demands. The legitimacy of a group or ruling class will then be established, among other elements, based on its ability to meet the needs of a society in the social, political and economic domain. (MICHELS, R. Political parties. A sociological study of the oligarchic tendencies of modern democracy. Volume 1 and 2. Amorrortu editores. Buenos Aires, 1969).

So, you might wonder what the democratic regimes they are the representation of effective state activity. It can be answered in the affirmative provided that the following two conditions are present: freedom and equality in all the members of society, when going to vote.

OF THE IRON LAW. R. Michels describes: “The organization is the origin of domination. The domination of the elected over the electors, of the leaders over the principals, of the delegates over those who delegate. Who says organization, says oligarchy.” (R. Michels, 2916, Vol. 2, pp. 189). This is the enunciation of the iron law of the oligarchy. The associative nature of the constitution of the social agendawhich would correspond to an expression of citizenship, favors a somewhat imaginary relationship between elites Y social bases. There is talk of an imaginary sense of this relationship since the very dynamics of the organization makes the elites diversify and competitiveness arises due to the support of the social bases.

The elites compete for the support of the bases in a process that has three levels.

First, these groups have to choose from among multiple topics about Social problems those that correspond to a greater relevance for their potential followers.

Second, the selection will give them material so that these groups can successfully face their political discourses and further reduce cultural complexity.

Third, the need for the elites strengthen their respective bonds communication with their public. To the extent that these three levels of elitist competition connect with your social bases one can speak of a process of credibility Y legitimacy from the former to the latter.

Credibility and legitimacy are essential factors for the institutionalization of these groups.What political parties. These are, in theory, the conduit through which it is possible to integrate the interests from one part of the citizenry to the political agenda. The political parties make it possible for the expressive function of a part of the citizenry to become political expression by allowing their demands to find safe channels with the capacity to systematize, give support and credibility to the interests at stake (SARTORI, G. Parties and Party Systems. Madrid, Ed. Alianza, 1992).

PARAGRAPHS: OF LAWS AND FORMER MILITANTS. The electoral laws in force in Mexico establish that a militant who registers in the processes of pre-candidacies in its political party, you can no longer participate as a candidate, for the same position, in another party. Whoever decides to participate in their party is excluded from going to another, if they do not succeed in applying. But, if a party uses auscultation mechanisms, without violating the laws, outside the periods of pre-campaignandThese processes do not invalidate the possibility of going to another party. The particular case of the former undersecretary of public security of the federal government and former militant of Brunette, Ricardo Mejia, He did not register in the Morena pre-campaign process in Coahuila. Then, YES you can register for the pre-campaigns in another party, or seek to be an independent candidate. To analyze, in the light of these sociological and legal elements, what will follow for the candidacies for the presidential election of 2024. And, in Sinaloa, in the federal and local elections.