The coalition electoral “Let's keep making history” (SHH) is made up of Morena, PT and PVEM. In the last modification published by the INE of the Coalition Agreement (CC)for him Senate This coalition would go with united candidacies of the three parties in 24 of the 32 states of the country (Modified). For the specific case of Sinaloathe last presentation of the SHH coalition agreement, indicates that for the Senate the first candidacy formula would have the origin and party affiliation for the PVEM and the second for Brunette. In the case of the candidacies for federal deputies, the same version of the coalition agreement presents coalition candidacies of the three parties in 255 districts of the 300 into which the electoral geography of the country is divided. For Sinaloa, this version of the CC establishes that of the seven federal districts, the candidates would have the following party affiliation: 1 from the PT (Mazatlán), 2 from Morena (Los Mochis), 3 from the PT (Guamúchil), 4 from the PVEM (Guasave), 5 from Morena (Culiacán), 6 from Morena (Mazatlán) and 7 from Morena (Culiacán).

In the first agreement of the SHH coalition published by the INE (Integrated) for candidates for the chambers of the Congress of the Union, 260 candidates for federal deputies in coalition and for the Senate in 26 states were established. This reflects that between the first and second they will not go in two federal entities in the coalition Senate candidates (Campeche and Guanajuato) and in 5 districts in those for federal deputies. In the case of Sinaloa, in both versions of the SHH coalition agreements in the seven federal districts and in the Senate candidacy, the candidates are established as a coalition. And, the origins and party affiliation are also the same for the two elections.

Of new changes

Last Wednesday (February 14) the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, announced that the electoral coalition “would be partial in the elections of senators and federal deputies.” All three will nominate the same candidate for the presidency of the republic, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Likewise, he reported that last Wednesday the leadership of the Labor Party, the leadership of the Green Party and that of Morena held a meeting where they agreed on the coalition agreement for the Senate and said: “We are going to go in 20 entities as a coalition, united, to win the first formula; and we go into 12 separate entities. This is not because we have not agreed, but because they are entities where we are going to go out and look for the three senators. That is, win the first majority and the first minority; win both: senator, senator, and the first minority” (Press conference, Mario Delgado, Feb 14, 2024), he detailed. Likewise, he declared that “for the Chamber of Deputies, Morena, PT and the Green agreed to go in coalition in 260 districts and separately in the remaining 40.” Until yesterday, Saturday, the twelve federal entities where the three parties of “Let's Keep Making History” would go separately in the Senate candidates had not been listed.

On the other hand, EL DEBATE published last Friday that the PT would nominate the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, to the Senate in Sinaloa. Also on the same day EL DEBATE published that the PVEM would propose the former mayor of Culiacán and former PRI member, Jesús Valdez Palazuelos, as a candidate for senator for Sinaloa. Subject to documentary verification, this would include Sinaloa among the twelve states where Morena would not go in a coalition for the Senate candidacy.

Paragraphs: From twelve to forty

It is highly probable that in the coming days the INE will publish the new modification of the SHH coalition agreement and the federal entities and federal districts where there will be no coalition candidacy for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union will be known. The intermediation of partisan interests shows that in the SHH coalition they are paying high attention to the legislative election. Surely because the numbers of the electoral preferences of the presidential election give them that possibility. Likewise, information will be available on whether Sinaloa has already been included in the twelve entities where it will not go in coalition in the Senate candidates. To continue analyzing. And, to follow up on the possibility of other changes before the closing of candidacy registrations with the INE on February 29.

