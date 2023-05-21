When going to a cart to eat tacos a lot of people, of both sexes, with obvious signs of obesity. In the supermarket, a large number of people, of both sexes, with obesity are observed in both staff and customers. Any social activity shows a alarming amount of peopleof both sexes, with obvious signs of obesity in Mexico.

Beyond what is observed in daily life, data from health authorities and INEGI show that Mexico has a serious obesity problem in its population: “Excess weight is a disease in itself and an unprecedented public health problem; second place for the OECD. Three quarters of the adult Mexican population, that is, 75 percent (three out of four adults), are overweight or obesewhile 35 percent of school-age children and 38 percent of adolescents have this chronic disease, says Ana Lilia Rodriguez Ventura…The specialist in Pediatric Endocrinology warns that a child has a 40 percent risk of having adiposity if one of their parents presents it and it doubles if both parents suffer from it. For this reason, it is important that since a couple decides to reproduce, they do so at a normal weight and/or take care of their eating habits. “so as not to program” the baby inappropriately (Guadalupe Lugo: Obesity, exacerbated epidemic in Mexico. 11/Nov/2021, Gaceta UNAM). These data show that those obese people seen in tacos, supermarkets, etc., can affect not only their own bodies, but also those of their children.

The figures have already been exposed here: “…in ENSANUT 2021 this is the presentation of obesity and overweight in Mexico: “For the school population between 5 and 11 years of age, the prevalence of overweight plus obesity was 37.4 percent. In the population from 1 to 4 years of age, a habitual consumption of sweetened beverages (87%) and snacks (53%) was reported, figures very close to or even higher than some healthy foods such as dairy products (65.4%) and fruits (53.9% ). For schoolchildren from 5 to 11 years old, the proportion that consumed sweetened beverages was 92.9% and 50% sweet snacks and desserts; while 91.3% consumed water regularly. The prevalence of overweight and obesity in the population between 12 and 19 years of age was found to be 42.9%, which is compatible with the percentage of adolescents who reported consuming sweetened beverages on a regular basis (91.7%), a proportion that is higher than that found for water. (77.9%). The prevalence of overweight and obesity in the population aged 20 or over was 72.4% (75% in women and 69.6% in men) and that of arterial hypertension (considering the survey finding plus the previous diagnosis) was 26.4% for women and 30.5% for men” (Readings, EL DEBATE, 22/Feb/2023).

The government of President López Obrador has undertaken a public policy to combat foods with excess calories and fat, labeling them. In the following link you can consult:

https://www.gob.mx/promosalud/acciones-y-programas/etiquetado-de-alimentos

Now it is the turn of mothers and fathers of Mexican children and adolescents to care and insist that they must stay away from that kind of junk food: children and parents. Not everything can be left to the government. To continue analyzing.

Paragraphs: Reading and immortality

This is the third part of Umberto Eco’s article, kind readers. For editing reasons, this text by Eco was carried away as the deliveries of the old serials. In the end, Eco’s invitation is to live immortality in books, even if it is backwards. That, going forward, oneself builds it with the books that he decides to read and what he will not read. So, the third and last part of Eco’s article:

“WHY BOOKS PROLONG LIFE”

This could give someone the impression that, as soon as we are born, we are already unbearably old. But the illiterate (of origin or return) who has suffered from arteriosclerosis since he was a child, and does not remember (because he does not know) what happened on the Ides of March is more decrepit. Naturally, we could also remember lies, but reading also helps to discriminate. Not knowing the faults of others, the illiterate does not even know his own rights.

The book is life insurance, a small anticipation of immortality. Backwards (ouch!) more than forwards. But you can’t have everything and instantly.

(Umberto Eco, column “La bustina di minerva”, “Why books prolong life”, in the newspaper L’Esspreso, 1991, translated and published in Spanish in the Argentine newspaper La Nación, 1997).

