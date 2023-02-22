The 2021 National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT) reports that 72.4% of adults over 20 years of age in Mexico are obese or overweight, a pandemic. And, the most tragic thing is that it continues to advance. In July of last year, data for the year 2020 was reported: “The ENSANUT 2020 describes how overweight and obesity have increased in infants, adolescents and adults in Mexico. At the presentation of the ENSANUT it is reported: “Finally, the results regarding nutritional status…in boys and girls under five years of age…the prevalence of overweight and obesity in children from 5 to 11 years of age was 19.6 and 18.6%, respectively. In adolescents, the prevalence of overweight was 26.8%, and 17% have obesity and it is observed that it continues to increase. For their part, 76% of adult women are overweight or obese; while in men this figure is 72.1%” (Readings, THE DEBATE10/Jul/2022).

Now in the ENSANUT 2021 this is the presentation of obesity and overweight in Mexico: “For the school population from 5 to 11 years old, the prevalence of overweight plus obesity was 37.4 percent. In the population from 1 to 4 years of age, a habitual consumption of sweetened beverages (87%) and snacks (53%) was reported, figures very close to or even higher than some healthy foods such as dairy products (65.4%) and fruits (53.9% ). For schoolchildren from 5 to 11 years old, the proportion that consumed sweetened beverages was 92.9% and 50% sweet snacks and desserts; while 91.3% consumed water regularly. The prevalence of overweight and obesity in the population between 12 and 19 years of age was found to be 42.9%, which is compatible with the percentage of adolescents who reported consuming sweetened beverages on a regular basis (91.7%), a proportion that is higher than that found for water. (77.9%). The prevalence of overweight and obesity in the population aged 20 or over was 72.4% (75% in women and 69.6% in men) and that of arterial hypertension (considering the survey finding plus the previous diagnosis) was 26.4% for women and 30.5% for men.

To make a representation of the numbers of the ENSANUT 2020 the following description was made in September of last year, unfortunately, it is still valid today with the data from the 2021 survey: “Allow me, kind reader, to make this graphic description: Count 10 men and you will find that in 7 you will see traits of obesity or overweight. Count 10 women, most of the time, you will find 8 have traits of obesity or overweight. That is what the statistical figures of the ENSANUT (2020 and 2021). This shows how in Mexico, Sinaloa and where you live, kind reader, human beings are destroying our bodies.” (Readings, THE DEBATE25/Sep/2022).

RIGHT TO LIFE. The obesity and overweight are at the basis of contracting heart disease and diabetes mellitus. In Mexico die each year more than 200 thousand people due to heart disease and more than 100 thousand due to diabetes mellitus (151 thousand in 2020 and 140 thousand in 2021). Everyone is free to put what they want into their mouths. At this point, the following point of analysis fits: If a person eats junk foods that make them reach the obesity and overweightand becomes vulnerable to contracting diseases that cause death, it is worth asking: is it not violating their right to life?

In addition, that person before dying will have a survival of the disease that will cause spending on medicines and medical care that may even be public goods. In other words, it threatens the possibility that other people may have medicines or medical services for having contracted diseases caused by food intake that led to a situation of obesity or overweight.

PARAGRAPHS: OF THE SHOW. Recently, in the media of entertainment and Mexican music, there has been a public discussion about the description with obesity or overweight of people from the show, by presenters of Mexican television programs. Beyond the freedom of each Mexican and Mexican to be obese or have overweight, must be subject to analysis: First, as they are public figures with the attention of hundreds of thousands of followers, including millions (many more than a political actor can ever imagine), if they violate their right to life they would be sending a message which can be harmful and uncomfortable. Second, these show people have sufficient resources to deal with the diseases that their obesity or overweight, but will their followers have them? Today it is pompously called “influencers” to many of those show people. To continue analyzing.