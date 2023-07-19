Between a son and his father a mythology is built that is only theirs. In the walk by the bicycle and the beach, the nature and the two of them build their myths: A little red bird that is there every afternoon to greet them, on their ride in bicycle, standing next to a nest in a tree that refuses to dry out. Then, as the months go by, the little red birds fly around other trees. And, the little red bird walks elsewhere. He runs into him again and greets him. In a collection of children’s books, the editorial seal puts a drawing of a red bird. He is immediately related by son and father like that little red bird that greets each other in the afternoon.

An eagle is seen from the top of a palm tree, waiting for its prey. One afternoon, the child He sees her standing on a hill and goes on the bike to chase her. She returns sad to tell her father that the eagle was eating a rabbit. Then every time he sees one at the top of a palm tree he throws stones at it that still can’t reach that high.

Walking along the beach there are some rocks that have been polished by the sand and the waves, when the tide goes out they come to the surface and one of them has the shape of a turtle. It is a turtle from which the child It can jump and it doesn’t bite or harm it. on the route of bicycle, passing by a lagoon, the son and his father see a turtle wading out of the water. The son gets out and takes her to the water. Not hurting her, he just pushing her away, careful that she doesn’t bite him. Seeing a three-meter-long snake cross the mountain path and disappear into the bushes on the hillside. Are memories his adventure that will form their myths, their stories, their imaginations. Until they remain in the memories to come out, suddenly, in a conversation between the son and the father.

Of the sun and the moon always

Each son and father they are forming their own myths. Her greetings to the sun and the moon. Parental advice: when you are alone, when you are older, when something hurts and it is not because you are hurt, then remember that: “Dad, you and the moon, always!” The moon will always be there in the night sky, and in a few hours the sun will come to shine and illuminate you. Then, later, you will shout at sunset: “Goodbye Mr. Sun, see you tomorrow!”. Rest assured that it will always be there in the morning to light you up. And in the dark of night:

“Dad, you and the moon, always!” And you, kind reader, what myths have you built with your children?

Paragraphs: From Amos Oz

The message from a doctor friend and scholar acknowledging his reading of Milan Kundera, reminded another great novelist who never obtained the Nobel Prize: amos oz. He was immediately recommended to read it, he already had Kundera’s company. To begin with, she was told that there it was.”The Black Box” and “don’t say night”. There are these lines from that Israeli author:

Amos Oz says in his book, “Don’t say night”, about the knowledge that one can have of a person: “… no one knows anything about the others… And the strangest thing is that nothing can be changed. No matter how much you dedicate to someone, even if it is a hundred years day and night without interruption, even if you sleep with him in the same bed, in the end you will not know anything about him. In this sense, when two people meet and make companions passion or interest can appear… What Amos Oz discovers is that never, no matter how long they stay together, they will be able to know each other. You begin to discover that this person is someone else, a stranger, who has never stopped being someone else. There is no need to fear, that’s right, the other is that, another, even though for years each one, she and he, have insisted on doing it to someone else. (Readings, THE DEBATE, 1st/Sep/2013 and 29/Jul/2012). Go, kind reader and reader, in these summer vacations, to discover Amos Oz.

