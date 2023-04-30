In the book fair Mazatlan I found Jeanne Lezarre’s book “The communist and the daughter of the communist”. It is the story of his father in exile in the United States of America. We will return to this text after reading it. From there we resume the lines that I dedicated to my father over 17 years ago. Thanking the kind readers who greeted us and shared the memory and rapprochement with their parents, here is the second part:

Then comes the memory of the blows for his political militancy. The stoic way of dealing with ridicule for being a “communist”, putting them aside and going to work every day to meet the needs of the family. The nights on the roof listening to the short wave radio, in the child’s imagination it is almost secretly, the endless speeches of Comandante Fidel Castro. On Saturdays I would accompany him to the Pino Suárez market to drink tejuino, and he would buy us the authorized comics: the one about Memin Pingüin (just like that and not as he is now called), Kalimán and the life of Che Guevara. None of the messages of Yankee imperialism in the Walt Disney strips and others.

Memories of the stories, heard almost in secret, from when He even lost his scholarship for joining the National Liberation Movement. Of the reprimands received from the oligarchs, and, his only way out was institutional medicine. Although later even they went to consult the “communist” cardiologist, there was not much to choose from in the port. And he continued forging his way, relegated, but firmly forward, teaching us to leave resentment out, see the sea in front and get used to its immensity in the face of the smallness of greed and excessive ambition. As it helped us to know that the path was not backwards, it was not deeper, it did not go through revenge. That is why their memories leave us the strength to heal the wounds of our own struggles and falls:

His militant presence / stuck many thorns in him, / relegated to the mountains / he went to heal his wounds.

The smoke from those trains, / the weather at the station, / brings it to my memory / and the memory makes a song.

The song ends with a message that synthesizes the many books that he taught us, gave us to read. A couple of ideas that have been the mark of the action, the pattern of conduct. The two references have led the way. Even in the analysis, it has been sought: Where did these guides come from? Why insist on that great moral framework beyond philosophical, ideological, economic and political insights? There are the two ideas up to the present: the people and the woman. It was at his side that we met them, de his hand we received the books and we saw the differences and injustices, We go down to grope the women, but always respecting them.

And he gave us protection from getting sick and starting a family early, and we still had our own problems. But we always knew and we had the referent of the two ideas. Even today they remain in the memory, after much intellectual processing, after having gone through many years of classrooms, study and experiences on the street, what guides continue to be these two premises:

I would like to thank you / for what you taught me: / that justice is the people, / that women are love.

That’s how it ends Ángel Parra, and this is how the father continues to be remembered. Tired going into the night, annoyed announcing that tomorrow there will only be lentils because they are going to kick him out of work, teaching that first a roof and walls are built to protect oneself from the rain, the sun and the wind. And, above all, “that justice is the people and women are love” (Readings, EL DEBATE, 17/Sep/2006).

Paragraphs: Recovered president and democracy

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador left in the middle of the week, to the public light, with a video explaining the conditions he had in addition to the covid. Later, he met with legislators from his party and other related parties. In a democracy and with a division of powers, the Executive Branch will ALWAYS seek to have a majority in the Legislature. This was the case even in the Mexican authoritarian regime when the PRI maintained hegemony in the Executive and Legislative branches. Since the beginning of the transition to democracy, the president’s party has sought, in its electoral action, to obtain a majority in the Legislative chambers. Only now it is the majority vote that decides whether or not to give it to him in his presidential election and in the midterm election. This is democracy, whoever has the majority of votes wins. Spot.

