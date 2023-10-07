I know a metaphor when I see one, although I don’t always know how to decipher it. Almost always, the metaphors that cross me are found in literature. But sometimes it happens that I get mugged in real life, as if the universe wanted to tell me something. I am referring to when life plants before us an image so full of meaning, and so dark at the same time, that its mere contemplation has the capacity to illuminate deep and universal landscapes. Well, the last metaphor that crossed my mind was not found in any book but in the news of this newspaper. I suppose they would see the image, just like I did. The immense corpse of a sycamore maple that is more than 300 years old and 35 meters high, brutally felled. The tree was killed on September 29 and every night since then, the image of its sacrifice assails me. It’s a perfect metaphor, I know that for sure. But what is its meaning?

Taking advantage of a noisy storm, a 16-year-old boy armed himself with a chainsaw and drilled into the trunk until the tree collapsed. The arboricide could have been anyone, but it turns out that he was an innocent boy, a kid who instead of wanting to climb trees, wanted to kill them. Furthermore, the maple did not fall anywhere but on the very foundations of our culture, as it crossed Hadrian’s Wall, the one that the Roman emperor ordered to be built to protect the confines of the Empire from barbarian invasions. And to say it all, it didn’t fall at any time either but in the week in which the trend on TikTok was “Why do men think so much about the Roman Empire?” The trend in question has given rise to millions of videos trying to answer this question and has confirmed that men think a lot, even on a daily basis, about Ancient Rome. The trend has no scientific explanation but it confirms that there is a long relationship between Roman history and masculinity.

So while millions of men think of legions, imperial eagles and power, it happens that a centuries-old tree falls dead on the borders of the Empire. Suddenly, the stump seemed to me like the end point of an ancient story. And the fallen tree, the very body of a woman torn from its roots, filled with green shoots exploding on its dead branches. It was then that I remembered the image with which I learned to distinguish metaphor from simile. “Your teeth are like pearls,” was the simile. And “Faith is a great tree”, the exemplary metaphor from my old textbook. So a young man had cut down the very idea of ​​faith before the undaunted eyes of humanity.

And I mean faith beyond any religious feeling, faith that we do the things we do and not others because we think they are right. To the faith that our forces are going in the right direction, to the faith in humanity. A faith that many young people have lost. And not only them. In reality, no one in the world trusts the judgment of humanity anymore and that is the disaster that the fallen tree announces. For the rest, trees have to do, just like the feminine, with the meaning of life as a cycle (or circle) rather than as progress (or straight line). And there they are, united and defeated: the limit of Hadrian’s wall and the trunk of an annihilated femininity. The metaphor is as atrocious as it is perfect.

