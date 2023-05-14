In Lecturas, EL DEBATE, frequently insists on the importance, need and urgency of reading. Also, the subject of the so-called Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been analyzed. To date, intelligence continues to be an attribute of the human being, on planet Earth. Beyond what each one thinks or believes (as in the Church), the reality is that the human being has built from writing and the wheel, to machines that write answers to questions from a human being.

When bringing up the discussion on AI today, we return to a text from Umberto Eco, “Why books prolong life”. He shows how the discussion about the machines, which the human being has invented in his history on Earth, often leads to questioning whether they cannot even be dangerous for humanity itself. The text was published in the column “La bustina di minerva” by Umberto Eco in the newspaper L’Esspreso in 1991, translated and published in Spanish in the Argentine newspaper La Nación in 1997. After the corresponding citations, there is a first part of this article:

From Umberto Eco:

“WHY BOOKS PROLONG LIFE”

Not long ago I amused myself by imagining those of our parents who spoke of their slaves trained in drawing cuneiform characters as if they were modern computers. He entertained me, but he wasn’t joking. When we read articles today concerned about the future of human intelligence in the face of new machines that are preparing to replace our memory, we notice an air of family. Anyone who understands something about the subject soon recognizes the passage from the Platonic Fredo, quoted countless times, in which Pharaoh worriedly asks the god Toth, inventor of writing, if this diabolical device will not make man incapable of remembering and, therefore, so much to think

The same terrified reaction must have been felt by someone who first saw a wheel. He must have thought that we would forget to walk. Perhaps the men of that time were more gifted than us to perform marathons in the deserts and in the steppes, but they died before and today they would be discharged in the first military district. With this I do not mean that, for that reason, we should not worry about anything and that we will have a beautiful and healthy humanity used to snacking on the grass of Chernobyl; if anything, writing has made us more adept at understanding when to stop, and whoever doesn’t know how to stop is illiterate, even if he’s on four wheels.

The discomfort produced by the new ways of capturing memory has always occurred. Faced with books printed on poor paper that gave the idea that they could already be in everyone’s hands, like Luther’s Bible, the first buyers spent a fortune to minify the initials by hand, in order to, thanks to this, have the impression of still possessing parchment manuscripts. Today those illuminated incunabula cost an arm and a leg, but the truth is that printed books no longer needed to be illuminated. What have we won? What has man gained with the invention of writing, printing, electronic memories?

On one occasion, Valentino Bompiani circulated a phrase: “A man who reads is worth two.” Said by an editor, it could only be understood as a happy slogan, but I think it means that writing (language in general) prolongs life. From the time when the species began to emit its first significant sounds, families and tribes needed the old.

(Umberto Eco, column “La bustina di minerva”, newspaper L’Esspreso, 1991, translated and published in Spanish in the Argentine newspaper La Nación, 1997. On Wednesday we published the second part, kind readers).

writing and books

On this occasion, kind readers, allow me to share the first story that Rigo wrote, as the indication of his homework in the textbook said, with the help of his father.

FEAR OF STRIDERS

Rigoberto Ocampo Rodriguez

May 4, 2023

When we go to the bike my dad puts repellent on me. I don’t like it, but if I don’t wear it, mosquitoes bite me. Then I can get sick and fear injections more.

I recommend that you use mosquito repellent.

There will be Rigo’s first story, tomorrow he will read it, and, surely, he will compare it with his future writings. He was able to write it down, because every afternoon that we go on the bike, when we return to change, he reads one or two pages of one of his books, until he finishes it. Thus he has been increasing the books on his shelf in the home library.

