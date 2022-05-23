Luuk de Jong has one more year of contract with Sevilla, to whose discipline he must return after a bittersweet spell at Barcelona, where from plagued he became fundamental in many games to end up almost ostracized again. The Dutch striker will not find a place at the Camp Nou and neither, a priori, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. But his saving goals as a Barça player have put him in a good place in the showcase and That’s why he keeps getting girlfriends. So it won’t be a problem for Monchi.

PSV Eindhoven, from which Luuk left in 2019 heading to Seville, is the team most interested in getting him back. This is even recognized by his sports director, John de Jong: “We are in constant contact with Luuk and it will mainly depend on him to return to Eindhoven. Let it be clear that the door is always open for him and that we believe in his abilities,” the Dutch club’s head of transfers told Eindhovens Dagblad.

It is an open secret that PSV wants to recruit their striker again, one of the club’s emblems in recent times. “I won’t go into all kinds of names or rumours, but I have made an exception for Luuk’s name. It’s no surprise that we’ve stayed interested in him and keep in touch.” insists John de Jong. There was already interest, in fact, last season. But the footballer preferred to continue in LaLiga and then a surprising Barça interest arose.

Luuk will be 32 at the end of August and wants to play regularly to have options to travel to the World Cup in Qatar with the Netherlands, Selection with which he has appeared in 38 games and has scored eight goals. Summoned for the last European Championship by the previous coach, Frank de Boer, the return of Louis van Gaal has made the sevillista striker lose prominence in the oranje team, with whom he has not played since the summer of 2021 and on whose lists he has only entered against Latvia and Gibraltar, last October.