Among the unwritten rules of organized crimeat least in Sinaloa and Mexicothere was the fact of not affecting the families of the people involved. He Friday there was a criminal action that affected infants and families of people who criminal gangs deprived of his freedom. That is, they were “lifted” (kidnapped) the members of several families that live in our entity, including infants in the kidnapping. THE DEBATE has informed Mexico and Sinaloa in a timely manner of these criminal acts. Fortunately, THE DEBATE yesterday Saturday, he reported that the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moyamade public that infants and adults have already been released:

“This morning, the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, published on its social networks information about the people who were deprived of their liberty in the capital of Sinaloa, of whom there are complaints, according to the report of the Sinaloa Prosecutor's Office, of 25 people. In addition, he confirmed the release of 18 people this morning, 9 adults and 9 children.

Here is the statement: “In relation to the events that occurred yesterday in the city of Culiacán, I inform you: The @FiscaliaSinaloa received complaints in relation to a total of 25 people deprived of their liberty. Since yesterday, as we reported in a timely manner, since the events emerged, security forces of the Federation and the State, supported by elements of the @SEDENAmx, implemented an intense search and location operation. This morning, 9 adults and 9 girls and boys have regained their freedom, to whom they are given the attention that corresponds to them as victims. We continue working on the search operation” (EL DEBATE, 23/Mar/2024: https://www.debate.com.mx/sinaloa/policiaca/9-ninos-entre-los-liberados-esta-manana–por -armed-men-in-Culiacan-confirmo-Rocha-Moya-20240323-0035.html ).

It is to be hoped that the State, at all levels of government, will continue to combat criminals who deprive children and adults of their freedom in Sinaloa and other entities of the Republic.

We citizens, adolescents, girls and boys in Sinaloa have the right to live free. What happened on Friday brings this quote to mind: “Among the maxims of François de La Rochefoucauld, one says: “You cannot stare at the sun or death.” This is Irvin Yalom's starting point for his book “Look at the Sun.” These two works summarize the struggle to overcome the fear of death (it is fear, because fear does not exist, there must be attention, caution and care, we explained to Rigo, since he was Riguito) A bank manager makes a run for a request mortgage loan, begins with a series of questions, then says that the loan has a repayment period between 5 and 20 years, continues by filling out the application online, finishes capturing and gives the pre-judgement: the loan will be for a 15-year term with a rate… You interrupt and say, no, I want it for a 20-year term to lighten the monthly payments. The manager responds, it is not possible, your age no longer allows that period, the most I can extend it is 18 years. It's noon, the sun is right overhead and its light is blinding, dizzying. It takes you the entire rest of the afternoon, the night, the week to assimilate the sentence, it comes back and stirs La Rochefoucauld's maxim in your head, nothing allows you to get away from it” (Readings, EL DEBATE, 18/Jul/2010). The State must take care of the freedom of all of us who live in Sinaloa. Spot.

