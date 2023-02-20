Lorquí wants to become an unmissable event for lovers of the comedy of art –or ‘commedia dell’arte’ in Italian–. From February 18 to 26, the municipality hosts the II Comedia del Arte Week, an event that after an experimental edition in 2022 grows with the aim of consolidating itself as a key date to enjoy this type of popular theater that was born in Italy in the 16th century and that has provided dramaturgical keys that remain as references to date and that were used by teachers such as Shakespeare or Molière. Inheritance of this type of theater are archetypal characters like harlequin.

This municipality of 7,000 inhabitants has been, since last Saturday, a meeting point between professionals in the performing arts, the public and actors in training with the neighbors themselves as hosts. The festival has launched the initiative ‘Welcome an art comedian at home’, with which it is intended to establish more links between people and visitors. «We want Lorquí to be a place that stays in the hearts of the festival participants and that the artists want to visit their friends in Lorquí again. This is how art truly becomes something complete”, explains Vene Vieitez, director of the Comedia del Arte Week and component of Teatro Strappato, who assures that the proposal has been very well received: “At first it was not launched Nobody until a lady said yes and now we have extra beds.

The event program includes a professional workshop by Claudia Contin that started this Saturday. From Monday to Wednesday, three free conferences will be held in the theater of the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Murcia (ESAD), given by the actors Claudia Contin and Daniel Ginebroza and the composer Juan Miguel Murani. There will also be three parades –two in Murcia and one in Lorquí– and an exhibition of masks that can be visited from February 22 to 26 at the ‘Maestro Rodrigo’ Center for Cultural Promotion.

From Monday to Wednesday three free lectures are offered at the ESAD theater



But the highlight of the event are the shows, during the weekend in the Tierno Galván auditorium. Tickets are priced between 5 and 8 euros and you can buy a pass for all performances for 13 euros. The sale is made on the website compralaentrada.com.

A scene from ‘Triboulet’. /



STRAPPATO THEATER



The first of these productions will be ‘Triboulet’, on Friday the 25th at 8:30 p.m. A piece by Teatro Strappato premiered in Berlin in 2021 and that has hardly been seen in the Region of Murcia «about the manipulation and instrumentalization of everything: people, words, ideas, desires and fears », tells the company about a work with music by Juan Miguel Murani.

Breaker



A moment of ‘Santa Teresa with the science of loving’. /



JUAN LUIS CORRIENTES



‘Santa Teresa con ciencia de amar’ will be the first of the two productions that will be shown on Saturday. At 6:30 p.m., the Sevillian actor Juan Luis Corientes will take the stage with a multidisciplinary proposal based on the literary and mystical work of Teresa de Jesús. “A very contemporary language that breaks with what people expect when thinking about comedy of art,” says the festival director.

The actress Claudia Contin. /



FAUSTO TAGLIABUE



At 9:00 p.m. it will be the turn of Claudia Contin. The artist will stage ‘Ni criada ni ama’, dedicated to female figures in the comedy of art. The Italian creator is a benchmark in the field for being “the first woman who permanently interprets the character of ‘arlecchino’ –harlequin–, a male character”, indicates Vieitez. The artist will perform again on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. with the family show ‘Los habitantes de Arlequinia’, a series of didactic fables to get to know the different characters of the commedia dell’arte. Among them the ‘zanni’, concrete and ingenious servants; the old ‘trousers’, so stingy and tragicomic that it is touching; the arrogant and fragile ‘capitani’; and, of course, the harlequin, an indomitable buffoon.

After this assembly, the II Week of the Lorquí Art Comedy will close with a show made expressly for the closing ceremony with the collaboration of the Murcia Superior Conservatory of Music and different theater companies. Its name: ‘Brass souls’.