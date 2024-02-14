EL DEBATE reported yesterday Tuesday that the Sinaloa State Human Rights Commission (CEDHS) this reviewing the situation in which they are housed the agricultural workers in the municipality of Guasave. Likewise, since last January 30, the President of the CEDHS declared: — José Carlos Álvarez Ortega, president of the CEDHS, points out that during the last visit that was made to the different quarters of the municipality of Guasave one was opened research portfoliosince several had previously been found irregularitiesas is the treatment given to agricultural laborers. “Upon being aware of these events, the visitor has interviewed several people who live in those quarters, it is also known that the state government undertook a joint activity in the different lines of public administration, precisely to address the problem. that is happening in that part of the state”, explained (the President of the CEDH) — (Quadratin, Jan 30, 2024).

Yesterday, Tuesday, THE DEBATE was precise and explicit about the work carried out by the CEDHS: “The CEDHS opened an investigation into the alleged omission of public officials in providing care to agricultural laborers in the quarters in Juan José Ríos and Adolfo Ruiz Cortines. The file is integrated into the Inspectorate in the northern area of ​​the entity, where their batteries were focused on the Directorate of Labor and Social Welfare. And it is not possible that due to the poor conditions in which they live, there have been eight deaths of children, children of day laborers, last year and another four so far this season. The result of the ECHR investigation is important, although it does not have a binding effect on its recommendations. If someone is responsible, they will blame it on morality, which some public servants no longer seem to have because after so many deaths of children, children of day laborers, they are still in their positions” (EL DEBATE, February 13, 2024).

The autonomous State body in charge of ensuring that human rights are not violated in Sinaloa is already investigating the accommodation conditions offered to agricultural workers and their families in Sinaloa. There is a point to highlight, in the powers that the CEDHS has we point out the following three:

– Know and investigate, at the request of a party or ex officio, alleged violations of human rights, in terms of its jurisdiction;

– Formulate public recommendations, not binding on the respective authorities, for human rights violations;

– Request the State Congress to call the responsible authorities or public servants to appear, so that they explain the reason for their refusal to accept or comply with the recommendations issued by the State Commission;

This means that although, as EL DEBATE points out, the CEDHS recommendations are not binding, this autonomous body can “request” the Sinaloa Congress to call those who do not accept or comply with the CEDHS recommendations to appear. These actions are part of the defense of human rights in Sinaloa. The same as, as the CEDHS recognizes, the action that the State government maintains to address the problem of violation of human rights that occurs in Guasave and other municipalities in quarters of agricultural laborers.

Paragraphs: Of those who did not attend

It is important for every public official to heed the recommendations of the CEDHS. Even a kind reader commented: “Look, there's an example for you to link your comment to. In 2021, two elected public officials who did not heed the recommendations of the CEDHS were the then municipal presidents of Mazatlán and Culiacán.” Now, as American lawyers say when they finish their presentation before the Judge and Jury: “I rest my case.” The lives of Mexican children who died due to the inhumane conditions in which they lived must be investigated by the authorities of the Mexican State, in Sinaloa, Guasave and any other municipality in Sinaloa. The DIF of Sinaloa is already attending to the different municipalities where there are companies that receive and employ agricultural laborers in our State. You should not let your guard down. Likewise, continue to ensure that girls and boys are not exploited in agricultural fields, but rather that they are in a daycare or basic education institution in Sinaloa.

