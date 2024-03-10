In the French Revolution of 1789 (August 26) the Constituent Assembly of France approved the Declaration of the Rights of the Man and the Citizen, becoming a fundamental legacy for the humanity and has universal value.

The Declaration of the French Revolution “Through its preamble and its seventeen articles, defines rights “natural and imprescriptible” as the freedomproperty, securityresistance to oppression, recognizes equality before the law and justice, and affirms the principle of separation of powers” (You can read the preamble and the 17 articles that make it up at the French government link: https://www.elysee.fr/la-presidence/la-declaration-des-droits-de-l-homme-et -du-citoyen#:~:text=%C3%80%20travers%20son%20pr%C3%A9ambule%20et,de%20la%20s%C3%A9paration%20des%20pouvoirs and in Spanish at the link of the Chamber of Deputies: https://www.diputados.gob.mx/biblioteca/bibdig/const_mex/decla_huma.pdf ).

In 1948, based on the French Declaration, the United Nations Declaration was made in 1948. There the United Nations (UN) establishes: “Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, without distinction of race.” , sex, nationality, ethnic origin, language, religion or any other condition. Between the human rights The right to life and liberty are included; to not be subjected to slavery or torture; to freedom of opinion and expression; to education and work, among many others. These rights correspond to all people, without any discrimination” (Can be consulted at the UN link: https://www.un.org/es/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights ).

Of equality

In Mexico, all human beings are equal and free before the laws, the State and society. There is no distinction of physique, sex, economic or intellectual condition. We are equal in the vote to elect federal, state and municipal authorities. We have all the human beings who inhabit the geography of our nation the same human rights. Nobody can take away our freedom.

The construction of the defense of this equality has been built since the declaration of independence by Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in 1810, until the consolidation of the democratic regime.

In Mexico, equality between men and women continues to be built in various aspects of daily life and social and economic activities. On Saturday in EL DEBATE, a report by Lidia Lizárraga was published that reflects this: “Women report little progress in the labor field: the wage gap continues.” At the Latin American level, Mexican women are lower in work integration paid and even when they are more educated, the salary disparity with men is at least 10%” (EL DEBATE, March 9, 2024).

The social and legal pressure to close this gap is increasingly stronger. But not only in economic activity and paid work. Also in housework, taking care of the family. In access to education and health. We are equal, there is nothing to discuss: all human beings in Mexico are equal, from the Rio Grande to the Suchiate River. It should no longer be a reason for demonstrations. The recognition and respect of this equality must be a citizen action. The Mexican democratic regime is the example. All the same. Spot.

Paragraphs: From the next President of Mexico

He June 2nd next in Mexico citizens with credential for vote of the INE will choose the first female president of Mexico. To date, the two presidential candidates that add up to more than 80% of the electoral preferences of the 10 surveys published in February are led by two Mexican women: for the Morena-PT-PVEM Coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, with an average of 54%, and , for the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, with 28.2%. Statistically, it can be stated, with a narrow margin of error, that the majority of the votes will go to those two coalitions. Furthermore, the difference three months before the election remains at more than 25 percentage points in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum, even without assigning undecided voters. For millions of human beings who live in Mexico it will be a confirmation that in Mexico we are all equal, even to be President of the Republic. This will be fundamental in the construction of equality, that, in our democratic regime, the majority elects a woman as President of the Republic.

For suggestions and comments:

E-mail:

[email protected]

More from the same author: