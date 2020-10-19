Zlatan is back. Although: actually he was never gone. Despite his meanwhile 39 years. Even Corona cannot stop the Swedes. And certainly not Inter Milan. In the Derby della Madonnina, the striker scored both goals for the Rossoneri 2-1 (away) victory. And then sent one of his typical messages to the enemy.
“So Corona had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea!” Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeted a good three weeks ago after he tested positive for Covid-19. But even the quarantine that followed did not seem to have stopped the striker from preparing for the eagerly anticipated Milan derby.
In this, the old star once again showed his whole class as a goalscorer – and with his double pack gave Milan the first league win against the unloved city neighbor in almost four years. And everyone who could not fully understand the globetrotter’s obligation – even in view of his no longer entirely fresh age – must now admit that they were probably wrong. Write off Zlatan? Bad idea!
Ibra then had a special tweet ready for one of the Inter players. Romelu Lukaku dared to speak of a kind of change of rule in the Lombard fashion city last February in the spectacular 4-2 victory of the Nerazzuri (after 2-0 deficit). After the victory back then, which the Belgian had sealed with his goal to make it 4: 2, the Belgian tweeted: “There is a new king in town – there is a new king in town!”
The egocentric Swedes probably didn’t like that at all. Especially since Lukaku hit him at his own gun. Years before, during his first term at AC Milan, Ibrahimovic had described himself as the “King of Milan”.
But he kept quiet after Lukaku’s February tweet – and was probably already planning a lot for the next derby. And after his gala appearance yesterday, the verbal reckoning followed promptly: “Milan never had a king – it has a god!”
That he also contradicts his own saying from almost a decade ago – it doesn’t matter. Who would want to be so picky about a god?
