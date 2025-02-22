



He Seville FC will be measured on Monday to RCD Mallorca In Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (21 hours) in the duel corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The Blanquirrojo team will seek its second consecutive victory after defeating Real Valladolid (0-4) last weekend before Ray Vallecano Next Saturday, March 1 from 4:15 p.m. The Madrid team today played its game of day 25 and in addition to suffering a local defeat (0-1), suffered An expulsion that will penalize those of Íñigo Pérez against Sevilla.

And is that García Verdurareferee of Ray Vallecano-Villarrealshowed the direct red card to Jorge de Frutos Before the game came to break. The referee served as the review through the VAR monitor to expel the Rayista, who, from the ground, scratched with the tacos of his boot the thigh of Sergi Cardona passing in principle inadvertent this action for the referee. Lejeune, Álvaro García, Isi and Embarbakey ray men, they were warned, but none of them saw a yellow card that prevents them from being available in the match against Sevilla.

Direct rival

In the absence of playing games remaining from day 25 (among them the Sevilla), Rayo Vallecano occupies the sixth position in the qualifying table having added 35 points so far And with an advantage of four with respect to Sevilla, which, depending on the result that harvests against Mallorca (7th with 34) on Monday, could overcome the Madrid team next weekend.

Rayo Vallecano will receive Sevilla after accumulating two consecutive losses, a bad dynamic that contrasts with the three followed victories that he managed to link prior to this unfortunate streak.