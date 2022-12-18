The political regime in Mexico by constitutional mandate is democracy. The Constitution enshrines the freedom of every person who lives in our country. No one can be subjected to slavery or lose their life for the use of their freedom of expression. Last Thursday the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva suffered a bullet attack against him. He was in his truck and it was armored. That was what saved his life.

THAT IS NOT DEMOCRACY. Fortunately, the Mexico City authorities responded immediately with protection measures and declaring that they are investigating to arrest those responsible. Yesterday, the editorial cartoon of Sánchez, in EL DEBATE, is a testimonial to highlight: “Unfortunately, not all journalists have an armored van waiting when they leave work.” We would add that they do not have it at the door of the house for transportation either.

This same year, Luis Enrique Ramírez, a columnist for EL DEBATE, was assassinated in Culiacán, Sinaloa. To date, the culprits have not been arrested. The Reporters Without Borders organization reports, from January to date, fourteen journalists have been murdered in Mexico. Something is going wrong in public safety, if those who exercise their freedom of expression are shot down. The State must preserve public safety and the human rights of all the inhabitants of Mexico. Also, freedom of expression without violence that restricts it. The solidarity expressed with the journalist Gómez Leyva demonstrates its wide scope. The attention not only came from Mexico but from many latitudes of the planet.

Mediation and political actors

People who express their opinion should not fear that hitmen will approach to shoot. As a democratic society, we should not suffer that level of insecurity. Undoubtedly, there are many political actors who seek rapprochement with journalists to express their opinion, for or against what they published. Many columnists have been subject to this intermediation work, with political actors of all partisan colors. This work is something that is part of democracy and the freedom of social and political actors to discuss and analyze issues on the public agenda. Without threatening freedom of expression or life.

The work of the journalist is an intermediation between interests and social action. Umberto Eco in his novel “Number Zero” describes how the media work. They are companies and they have interests. A democratic regime is defined: In the free and secret vote; the one with the most votes wins an election; and, in the possibility of alternation in each election. Freedom of expression is that each person expresses their opinion and cannot be violated by that expression.

Those who publish an opinion have interests, yes. And you cannot go against the right to express them. So the disagreement or criticism of a political actor against a journalist or media outlet must take into account that they have the right to reply. And even provoke the political actor. The medium will always have the following day. To each one of doing his job. In absolute respect for freedom and the rules of democracy. The opposite would be a different political regime.

Paragraphs: Of denials

In “Numero Cero”, Eco describes them. There are a few lines published here, which include that quote from Eco: Elsewhere, the author, through the Editorial Director, gives a lesson on denials and how a means of communication can even provoke them to follow up on a subject who interests the owners of the medium. In a summary of the chapter, where the characters are the reporter, Aleteo Verdad, and the news character, Preciso Denial, Semei says: “… where does the effectiveness of this denial of the denial lie? One, in the observation that the newspaper has written from sources close to Mr. Desmentidillo. This always works, the sources are not disclosed, but it is suggested that the newspaper has reserved sources, perhaps more credible than Desmentidillo’s.

Then the journalist’s notepad is used. That pad will not be seen by anyone, but the idea of ​​a direct transcript instills confidence in the newspaper, makes it think that there are documents. Finally, insinuations are repeated that in themselves say nothing, but cast a shadow of suspicion over El Desmentidillo. Now, I am not saying that the denials should be of this type, here we are at a standstill, but remember well the three fundamental elements for the denial of the denial: the statements collected, the notes in the notebook and various perplexities about the credibility of the debunker I’ve explained?” (Readings, THE DEBATE, 14/May/2015).