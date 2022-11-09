In a political coincidence the holders of two powers of the Union, the executive and judicial, agreed in the fight against violence against women in Mexico. Beyond political expressions, the Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldívar, Y the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, They publicly stated that legislation should be passed so that every violent death of a woman is considered a femicide in our country.

Minister Zaldívar exposedon Sunday afternoon, on his Twitter account: “Urgently: 1. A national criminal offense of femicide. 2. A national protocol to investigate this crime. 3. That all violent deaths of women be investigated as femicides. It is not so difficult. It is enough political will and joining forces”. What President Lopez Obrador in his morning conference on Monday he declared: “Yes, I agree with what Minister Zaldívar proposes, I agree with him on this.” Now it remains to wait for the legal reform proposal made by the federal executive to the Chambers of the Union Congress, that the legal support will be provided by the very president of the SCJN.

It is not possible that in the cities of our country they continue to appear daily femicides. Violence against women must stop. Any person who murders a woman should not have the possibility of escape through mechanisms of legal interpretation. The full weight of the law for whoever murders a woman, should be legislative action.

INITIATIVE AGAINST FEMINICIDE. On July 6 last SCJN reported: “The Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and of the Federal Judiciary Council, Arturo Zaldívar, presented today to the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, a General Law Project to Prevent, Investigate, Punish and Repair the femicide”. In addition, it was pointed out: “Before Senators, Deputies and Deputies of the Permanent Commission, Minister Zaldívar affirmed that one of the structural problems of femicide is that the criminal type is not uniformly defined, since each federal entity does it differently and specified that it “...first, it prevents the standardization of research protocols since the types are different; secondly, it hinders a jurisprudential doctrine that is applicable to all types, and thirdly, sometimes some of these criminal types are so poorly prepared that they are inoperative and an obstacle to the investigation of femicides.”

He also proposed a constitutional reform: “The Minister President raised before the legislators, the need to reform article 73, section XXI, paragraph A of the General Constitution to empower the Congress of the Union to issue a general law that coordinates the actions of the three levels of government on femicide and related crimes. In addition, he presented a general bill that establishes said criminal types and their sanctions, corresponding to the local authorities the investigation and the respective judicial processes; In addition, it provides for the obligation to create a National Femicide Investigation Protocol and contemplates comprehensive reparation and crime prevention measures.” (SCJN, Press Releases No. 249/2022).

Now the word to the federal deputies and senators of the Houses of Union Congress. This initiative of the SCJN. Now, the president of the republic is also supporting that reform. Undoubtedly, there must be consensus in all the legislative factions.

PARAGRAPHS: INFANT VACCINATION. In this time of temperature change in Sinaloait becomes essential that every adult with custody or care of an infant take him to vaccinate against the flu. And, if you haven’t already done so, give him the flu shot, too. COVID 19. In addition to the danger that not being vaccinated implies for the infant, they can transmit the virus to the people with whom they cohabit. It is a priority for the health of infants and to protect the adults who live with them. The Secretary of Health of Sinaloa has maintained the information that the two vaccines are available for the child and adult population. It is citizen co-responsibility to take them to vaccinate. These infants go to school and live with other girls and boys. If they don’t have the vaccines, they may be asymptomatic, but other schoolmates may not be. In the same way, the adults who live with these infants may be, in this case, at risk of contagion. It is the duty of every adult to heed the call of the health authorities so that infants get vaccinated.