Samsung was responsible for 40.71% of smartphone sales in Brazil in April this year, according to estimates by StatCounter. The manufacturer is the absolute leader in the country, with a lot of margin compared to the others.

Second place is usually occupied by Motorola, but the scenario was reversed in April, when Apple overtook the competitor. In the month, the owner of the iPhone sold 20.77% of smartphones in the country, while Motorola sold 19.99%.

+ Samsung prohibits use of ChatGPT in its division of home appliances and cell phones

The turn came after Apple increased its sales between March and April, going from 15.67% market share to more than 20%. In March, Motorola was responsible for 22.6% of cell phone sales in Brazil.

In fourth place, Xiaomi appears, in a stable scenario. The Chinese manufacturer had 12.83% market share in April. In fifth place, LG appears (3.23%), which stopped producing smartphones in 2021. The other manufacturers have percentages close to 0, according to estimates.

In the United States, Apple leads the way, reaching 59.89% of sales in April. In Europe, the dispute is more fierce, still with an advantage for the American company, with 36.52% of sales, Samsung registered 31.01%.