From the first minutes of Friday past, first of Marchthey began bells of the candidates and the candidates to the Presidency of the Republicto the Senate and to the deputations federal of the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union. The bells will develop from March 1 to May 29. Then will come the elections on Sunday June 2.

In this period of time the matchestheir militants and supportersAs well as, the various campaign teams of the candidates will be in constant proselytizing activity. Seeking at all times to convince the greatest number of citizens to cast their vote in their favor. Economic interest groups will intervene with support for candidates, of course within what the law and electoral regulations establish.

Of social networks and their legion

Electoral campaigns will use social networks, without a doubt. In this electoral process they will be an element that will be a means to seek to influence voters. And given that fact, we must not forget how Umberto Eco masterfully described them in 2015. There are some notes that describe what the Italian author called “the legion of idiots”:

“Amid the current social media discussions, we must return to his explanation. Umberto Eco managed to describe, classify and explain them masterfully. At a press conference in June 2015, after receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Turin, Umberto Eco first said: “Television has promoted the village idiot, with respect to which the viewer felt superior. The drama of the Internet is that it has promoted the village idiot to the bearer of truth.” To later conclude with his sentence on social networks: “Social networks give the right to speak to legions of idiots (“imbecilli” in Italian) who first spoke only in the bar after a glass of wine, without harming others. community. They were quickly silenced, whereas now, they have the same right to speak as a Nobel Prize winner. It is the invasion of idiots.” (Readings, EL DEBATE, 13/Sep/2015 and 25/Jun/2023).

Each candidate will be against or in favor of this means of communication among potential voters. What is undoubted is that everyone will seek to use them to increase their percentages of electoral preferences.

About privacy and campaigns

Social networks are going to introduce the candidates to the privacy of the citizens. Ricardo Raphael, in Milenio, describes the way in which professionals who disseminate commercial messages manage to infiltrate people's social networks: “However, the war on fake news today has as its main battlefield precisely those “intimate” networks. Just as a few years ago the Facebook database was manipulated by companies like Cambridge Analytica, to sow lying political information, these other platforms are currently the fertile territory for dirty propaganda” (Milenio, March 2, 2024: https ://www.milenio.com/opinion/ricardo-raphael/politica-zoom/guerra-sucia-por-whatsapp ). Even in his article he describes how cell phone number databases are marketed for service providers and merchandise marketing.

In that sense, we must not forget that in the electoral market, the commodity to be obtained is “the vote.” And the campaign teams are going to direct themselves towards influencing potential voters, in the streets and rallies. But also in the privacy of the social networks of each citizen. Yes, they have already been a terrain of influence for campaigns in the past. On this occasion, social networks will be one of the fertile grounds to influence citizens.

Paragraphs: Of intimacy and choice

The transition and construction of democracy in Mexico had a fundamental element: the electoral screen. That small booth that allows women and men, with a photo voting credential, to exercise their right to vote in the privacy of the screen. Without anyone seeing or intimidating each person's decision when casting their vote: crossing the ballot for whoever they want. It has been an element that has had a high economic cost. Without a doubt, but it is and has been fundamental to building and giving continuity to Mexican democracy. To continue analyzing.

For suggestions and comments:

E-mail:

[email protected]

More from the same author: