We have more dogs than children, although one doesn’t quite understand why. This Friday, San Antón blessed the thousands of dogs and animals of many other species on Hortaleza Street in Madrid, who came to get the miracle of his holy water. One of the people who came commented that her Chihuahua suffered from thyroid and depression. The poor animal was no longer nearly as happy as usual. And how old is he? Fourteen, answered the rueful owner. It reminded me of the day a friend’s grandfather passed away. I called him to offer my condolences. I asked him the cause of his death, but he insisted on explaining to me how well his father’s father was before the fatal news. He told me that the previous week they were playing golf, that it was incredible how well he walked, happy, active, and how little the family expected the fatal outcome. After a ten-minute conversation in which he continued about the surprise that the end of his days was for everyone at home, he finally revealed to me his grandfather’s age. He was one hundred and two years old. Man, Juan, one hundred and two years is a good age to die. Well, it took us all by surprise, he replied. It is curious the way in which we imagine a way of living alien to nature. What was truly a miracle is that Juan’s grandfather could play golf at the age of one hundred and two. But for them it was all incomprehensible. Then it reminded me how strange we can be as people. I cautiously imagine that, within five or ten years, nursing homes will be full of dogs asking to visit their owners. I perfectly visualize an ATM with a German shepherd standing collecting the pension of his inseparable friend because he can no longer go down to do the shopping. A city in which we will queue at the supermarket with greyhounds and Labradors, while the supermarket cashier asks them if they want one or two bags. Related News Under standard sky Yes Any given Sunday Alfonso J. Ussía It is very likely that the best gift of tonight is remembering someone to whom you can give a piece of yourself. Close the newspaper and take advantage of the opportunity. I am extremely worried about whether the Jack Russel Terriers will contribute to our pensions or if it will be a matter of Yorkis, so small and so cute that they will obtain with their sad face the jury of our future need. Lizards, fighting roosters (like the Fernández’s), iguanas or cats, they are so feline that they will surely be the ones that sustain our system in the long term. We have always lived wrong. That will be the reason why Madrid will be known as the city of cats. Because it will be up to them, the strays and the Siamese, on whom a future will depend in which they do not have children out of laziness and because to have to collect excrement, better those of an animal than those of your own offspring. In Madrid there are more than 400,000 pets while boys, girls and ‘children’ add up to a total of 320,000. These data are from the INE from a few years ago, so I imagine that now there will be fewer boys, girls and ‘children’, and more pets. So, dear readers, our future is irremediably linked to teaching you how to quote. To the animals, of course. That Saint Anton is the patron saint of animals is a thing of legend, since in his life he was related to them. He was a rich heir who, when he was orphaned, donated all his wealth to the poor and retired to Egypt to have a better life. contemplative and austere. Years later his story began to be animalized. While some claimed that Saint Anton had cured a wild sow and her young, others, like Saint Jerome, said that a crow acted as a waiter when Saint Paul, the hermit, and good Anton met. Not only that, but when Paul died, a dignified tomb was dug by Saint Anton and two lions who did not stop using the shovel until the funeral was complete. Today it is a risky profession to criticize the dogs and cats of a city. Tell Arcadi Espada. But it is also a reflection that demonstrates the way in which, in the city, people are becoming more and more surprising. Of course, in an ironic way. I spent Friday on Hortaleza Street to see exactly how the matter of blessings was being worked out. It made me want them to bless me too, but for that you have to be a dog, cat, iguana or canary. There is no place for children in the city anymore.

#dogs #bitches #dogs