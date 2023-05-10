The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), the judiciary, decided last Monday by a majority of 9 votes to invalidate a series of electoral reforms that were approved by the Chambers of Deputies and the Senate (legislative branch) and promulgated by the President of the Republic (executive power). With this, the division of powers does nothing more than describe the Mexican democratic regime. This simply means that political parties must abide by current electoral laws. The same ones that were the legal framework in the 2021 and 2018 elections.

In Mexico, the law and its regulations continue to be respected. Undoubtedly, there will be accusations and accusations between the various actors and parties. That is what the federal electoral authorities and those of each federative entity are for, to give certainty to the citizens and to all the political parties and to those they designate to preside over the candidacies for positions of popular election.

The constitutional framework establishes that ninety days before the electoral process begins, there can be no modifications to the current electoral norms. In other words, from the end of May of this year it will no longer be possible to amend a law or regulation on electoral matters, with effect on the presidential and federal deputy and senator elections in June 2024.

From Plan C and the 2024 federal election

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, made a statement after learning of the SCJN ruling on the electoral reforms promulgated by President López Obrador. He published the same Monday on his social network Twitter: “The Mexican people seek to regain confidence in their institutions, but the @SCJN decided to continue protecting private interests. Nine ministers went over the democratic will expressed by the popular representatives. There is no other: Plan C at the polls.

The Secretary of the Interior describes what is already a reality in Mexico: the majority of the votes will decide, in the 2024 election, which political party or electoral coalition will have the Presidency of the Republic. Likewise, the percentage of votes and the election of each federal electoral district and federative entity, will be what determines if a political party achieves a majority, and, according to that percentage, it will be determined if it is qualified or absolute in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

In Mexico, the Constitution determines that in order to make amendments to the Constitution, a qualified majority is required:

“The qualified majority is one where special voting percentages are required, such as two thirds or three fourths of the total number of votes or voters; that is, above the required vote for an absolute majority and depending on the case, equal to or less than the relative one… In this sense, we find that the Mexican Political Constitution in its article 135, referring to the process that must be followed to reform it , determines that: This Constitution can be added or amended. In order for the additions or reforms to become part of it, it is required that the Congress of the Union, by the vote of two thirds of the individuals present, agree on the reforms or additions, and that these be approved by the majority. of the legislatures of the States…” (Chamber of Deputies)

That is to say, in Mexico the President of the Republic to make reforms to the Constitution requires the vote of 334 federal deputies and 86 Senators. In this sense, the message of the Secretary of the Interior is a call to be vigilant, on June 2 of next year at night. After the closing of the polls and after ten o’clock at night, the trend of the preliminary results of the presidential election, of federal deputies and senators will be known. This is democracy, the one with the most votes wins, and the vote is free and secret for all Mexicans with a voting card with a photograph of the INE.

Paragraphs: From surveys and gender equality

In the various opinion polls for the 2024 presidential election, it stands out that the highest percentages of knowledge and trends in electoral preferences are held, for the first time in Mexico, by a woman: the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. Even in the demoscopic measurements that refer only to members of her party, Morena is the militant with the highest percentage of preferences as a candidate for the 2024 presidential candidacy. Although they are demoscopic values, they do reflect an element of gender equity in Mexico. Without a doubt, we will have to continue analyzing, but in May 2023 the opinion of the majority of those surveyed is that a Mexican woman could be the first President of Mexico.