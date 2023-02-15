In the last century the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) had the hegemony of the elections and of the political regime. It was lived in Mexico an authoritarian party regime hegemonic that processed elections as a regulation mechanism and legitimization of continuity and governability in the country. In the Doctoral thesis a description was made of the processes for the appointment of the presidential candidates of the PRI (known as “uncover”) from 1933 to 1994. There are a few lines of those descriptions of the “uncoverWhat did the presidents do? Gustavo Diaz Ordaz and Luis Echeverria Alvarez (A part of this thesis was published in the book “The Mexican Political System: The depletion of a corporate model”, Cruz Publications – Editorial of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Mexico2001. Pp.137-141):

OF THE “UNCOVER” THAT DÍAZ ORDAZ MADE. President Gustavo Diaz Ordaz (1964-1970) quoted the then general secretary of the CEN of the PRI, Alfonso Martinez Dominguez, to let you know the name of who would be the candidate. The latter would comment: “He told me –the president– that the leaders were in the other room and that he was going to call them, but we are going to go with Mr. Luis”.

Then a meeting was called for the sectors of the PRIwhere the President of the Republic stated: “Gentlemen, I have summoned you to inform you that the President of our Party has just informed me that the majority forces have declared themselves in favor of Luis Echeverria Alvarez. I congratulate you on this decision.” (SCHERER, Julio; “The presidents”; Ed. Grijalvo; Mexico, 1988) … Faced with the need to reestablish the relationship with society after what happened in 1968, Luis Echeverría, in the first days of the campaign, observed a minute of silence for the students who died in 1968, which motivated a severe protest mainly in the Secretary of National Defense, General Marcelino Garcia Barragan, who threatened to withdraw his military guard. Faced with this, the candidate included in his campaign and later in his cabinet the son of the soldier, Javier Garcia Paniagua, with which military support was restored. The campaign slogan was:With the Mexican Revolution and the Constitution of 1917, Arriba y Adelante” (Ibid.).

OF THE “UNCOVER” THAT ECHEVERRÍA ÁLVAREZ DID. In 1975 there was a preview of the possible candidates for the PRI. The call was registered “discard of the nopalera” in Morelos on the occasion of a work tour of the President of the Republic, Luis Echeverria Alvarez (1970-1976). On that occasion, the president asks the Secretary of Agriculture, Leandro Rovirosathat how he saw the issues of the succession, to which he replied that the pointers were Moya Palencia and Cervantes del Río. Given this, the president comments that “it would be convenient to launch to the possible seven”. Shortly after, when asked by the press about the succession, Rovirosa Wade uncovered the possible seven: Mario Moya Palencia, Hugo Cervantes del Río, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, José López Portillo, Augusto Gómez Villanueva, Carlos Gálvez Betancourt and Jorge de la Vega Domínguez.

On September 22, 1975, the president requested support for Victor Bravo Ahujasecretary of the SEP given that “The party will be ruling today in favor of José López Portillo, and the support of your sector is important”. That same day he was called Porfirio Munoz Ledo to appoint him as president of the PRI. The CTM pronounces in favor of Lopez Portillowhile the president attends a meal to celebrate the Casa del Obrero Mundial, where he is accompanied by Mario Moya Palencia, Cervantes del Rio and Galvez Betancourt. Once the name of the virtual candidate was made known, the journalist Jacobo Zabludovsky ask echeverria about when the unveiling would take place “Ask Lic. Reyes Heroles in the PRI, they have confirmed nothing to me.”

Shortly after knowing the name, he is questioned again “Mr. President, the labor sector has just ruled in favor of José López Portillo, what can you tell us? What the president replied: “Thank you very much for the information.” Luis Echeverria commented –already as former president– that “The tradition in Mexico is that the current president chooses his successor. It was very difficult for me to decide on José López Portillo” (Ibid.).

PARAGRAPHS: FROM “UNCOVER”. The term “uncover” which incorporated the PRI to the political language of the country, it is still used in some entities and even in other political parties. In the election of a successor in an elective position, one must not forget the law of the oligarchy of robert michels. Because if you don’t remember, you run the risk of being wrong. To continue analyzing.