Imagine a world in which technology not only connects us, but also helps us save the planet. In 2035, the reuse rate of electronic products in Europe will double, passing 9% to 16%which is equivalent to re-use … around eight million tons of devices. This future is not so far, and is already taking shape in electronic commerce.

The circular economy, which promotes the reuse and recycling of products, is becoming the engine that is transforming the electronic retail industry. With the ‘Recommerce‘winning ground and artificial intelligence optimizing processes, the’ retail ‘of the future will not only be more responsible, but also more profitable. The change is underway, and companies that do not adapt to the circular model could be left behind.

The recommend: a growing sector

The global consumer electronics market is in full expansion. Its value is expected to increase 110,000 million dollars at 2025 to 476,000 million dollars in 2035and much of this growth will be driven by the adoption of circular models such as the ‘Recommerce’. Companies that integrate these models will not only improve their environmental impact, but will also align with the growing demands of consumers for more sustainable and economic solutions. This transition represents a unique opportunity for retailers to adapt and capitalize on an emerging market, while positioning their brands as leaders in sustainability.

Ealyx, which was present at the MWC in Barcelona last week, has created an innovative platform that allows consumers to pay new products using the value of their used devices. This approach simplifies the recommendable process, makes it accessible and motivated consumers to participate. Pol Karaso, Ealyx CEOhe explains to ABC his approach: «We believe that the entire ecosystem needs a solution that implements circularity. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable business model without compromising profitability. “

The concept of circular economy, which promotes the reuse, repair and recycling of products to reduce waste, is deeply transforming sustainability strategies within the ‘retail’. This model not only allows companies to reduce their environmental footprint, but also opens new income opportunities by maximizing the value of products throughout their life cycle. Instead of following the traditional model of «produce, use, discard», The companies that adopt the circular economy are creating a continuous cycle in which the products return to the market instead of ending up in landfills.

The key to success in this transition is in the integration of technology. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) He plays a crucial role in optimizing the process processes, from the assessment of products used to the efficient inventory management. For example, AI allows you to almost instantly evaluate the value of a device used, which facilitates both the purchase and resale process. This speed and precision improves consumer experience, making the process of purchase and sale of second -hand products more reliable and convenient.

The crucial role of technology in sustainable electronic commerce

The impact of technology on sustainable retail goes beyond artificial intelligence. The ‘Fintech’ solutions are playing an essential role in integrating payment methods that facilitate the adoption of circular models. Adrián Escudé, Director of Revenue of Sequraunderline how AI is improving efficiency in resale processes: «We use models of ‘Machine Learning“To optimize decision -making and fraud detection, which not only facilitates transactions, but also generates confidence in consumers who buy in the second -hand market.” These innovations not only benefit consumers, but also allow retailers to generate additional income without having to resort to aggressive discounts, which reinforces the financial sustainability of the business.

In addition, payment platforms allow consumers to sell or exchange devices in a simple and safe way, eliminating entry barriers for those who wish to participate in the ‘Recommerce’. Thus, both consumers and merchants benefit from this model: consumers access more affordable and sustainable products, while companies take advantage of a Fluxury Additional income without compromising your profitability.

He future of ‘retail’ is undeniably circular. As companies adopt the circular economy and the ‘recommended’, they will not only contribute to the protection of the environment, but will also position themselves as pioneers in an increasingly aware market of sustainability. Technology will be the catalyst of this change, facilitating a more efficient, accessible and sustainable purchase experience. As the circular economy is consolidated as a fundamental pillar in business strategies, the ‘Recommerce’ is emerging as a key engine for the future of ‘retail’: a future in which both companies and consumers have an active role in the construction of a most responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem.