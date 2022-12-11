The news has been all over the media: “When compared to the most common measure of how safe a city is: by its homicide rate per 100,000 residents, Miami actually ranks worse than Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Santiago and Mexico City” (Latinometrics Consulting, 12/9/2022). This shows that the difference is reaching the public perception. Which leads to review what happens in other Mexican cities. But also, the role of the Mexican armed forces in tasks of public security.

In Lecturas, EL DEBATE, this role of the Mexican armed forces has been analyzed, by orders of the federal government, of the last three presidential administrations. In 2007, the following comparative analysis was published between homicides in North American cities and Sinaloa:

“Likewise, summing up the period from 1999 to 2004, we have that the total number of homicides and the average, both in the six North American cities and in Sinaloa and the Republic of Mexico, for the same years, are presented in the following table:

From these data it can be deduced that, in the cities of Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, the annual average of homicides from 1999 to 2004 is higher than those for the same period in Sinaloa. Likewise, in the city of Phoenix alone, the average number of homicides represented 38% of those that occurred in Sinaloa, while with respect to those of Philadelphia it was 60% and 50% in Houston, respectively.

However, in none of these six cities did the President of the United States of America decide to send the army to patrol urban or rural areas. Neither, the central part of his speech was the fight against violence or drug trafficking. In the same way, the main communication media did not deal with the detailed count of those hundreds of executions in only those six cities” (Lecturas, EL DEBATE, 1°/Jul/2007).

From 2024: Military, Diabetes, and Heart Disease

The drop in homicides in Sinaloa and Mexico City are part of what has been achieved in the fight against violence. There are other indicators that should be further analysed. But, without a doubt, the element that must continue in the public discussion, and will undoubtedly be in the political offers of the electoral process of the presidential election in 2024, is the role that the armed forces will play in the future of the action of government and public safety as of October 2024.

Another issue that should be central in the discussion of the political offer is the lines of action that each candidate must present to the public regarding the problem of overweight and obesity, as well as the high number of deaths per year due to diabetes and heart disease: “In 2021 there were: More than 226,000 deaths from heart disease and 156,000 in 2019. More than 142,000 deaths from diabetes and 104,000 in 2019. There are the fatal numbers. In addition to the public policies that the Mexican government SHOULD have, at all levels, it is the citizen’s co-responsibility to act to stop these deadly numbers” (Lecturas, EL DEBATE, 25/Sep/2022).

Without a public policy that supports and encourages a citizen effort so that Mexicans begin to attack overweight and obesity in adults, children, and adolescents in Mexico, our country could go into a more deadly pandemic than what they already represent. these two flagella. There will be one of the main challenges of the political offers of the parties and their candidates in the face of the 2024 presidential election.

Paragraphs: From Mazatleco and non-intervention

After the removal of the president of Peru. There are some notes from the Mexican diplomat, Genaro Estrada, born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. He was the author of the Estrada Doctrine, “which contemplates some guidelines with which Mexico presented itself at the international level…” (CNDH, ; https://www.cndh.org.mx/noticia/genaro-estrada- creator-of-the-estrada-doctrine-essential-document-for-self-determination).

In 1988, its principles were included in the Constitution, article 89, section X, it is the power and obligation of the President: “To direct foreign policy and celebrate international treaties, as well as terminate, denounce, suspend, modify, amend, withdraw reservations and formulate declarations interpretations on them, submitting them to the approval of the Senate.

In conducting such a policy, the holder of the Executive Power will observe the following normative principles: the self-determination of the peoples; non-intervention; the peaceful settlement of disputes; the proscription of the threat or use of force in international relations; the legal equality of States; international cooperation for development; respect, protection and promotion of human rights and the struggle for international peace and security…”. To continue analyzing.

