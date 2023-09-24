Last Friday on National Electoral Institute (INE) He reported that: “…installed the Temporary Debates Commissionwhich will be in charge of organizing these contrast exercises between the candidates participating in the election to the Presidency of the Republic and will promote the celebration among the candidates for senators and deputies who participate in the 2023-2024 Federal Electoral Process, so that citizens can cast an informed and reasoned vote.”

This Commission of INE will be in charge of organize and define the mechanisms and procedures that must be observed in the debates held by the candidates for the 2024 federal elections. The Councilor Carla Humphrey is the president of this Commission. “In the installation session, the Commission’s Work Plan was unanimously approved, which includes seven core activities for the next 10 months. This document includes the definition of activities, and the guidelines for carrying out three debates between candidates for the Presidency of the Republicas well as those in which candidates for senatorships and deputations will participate… “.

Furthermore, it was specified that: “The debates allow citizens to know in greater detail the proposals of the nominated candidates facing certain topics that are of general interest and also have the possibility of reacting to questions and criticism from the rest of the candidates and the moderators.”

Finally, the Counselor Humphrey declared: “The objective we will have will be to guarantee that Mexicans have the greatest possible information to exercise their vote through these media platforms that are the debates, generate interest in the proposals of the candidates and the exercise of the vote through of more agile formats and moderations that encourage the confrontation of ideas and their greater dissemination” (INECommuniqué Number 333, September 22, 2023).

Watching candidates debate face to face and confront their opinions and proposals through words is an element that will undoubtedly give citizens more elements to cast their vote. Each candidate will have the opportunity to present their proposals to govern Mexico. Citizens will have elements beyond social networks to observe the political offers that will be presented. And, thus, cast your vote beyond the media propaganda campaigns.

About elections and debates in Sinaloa

In our state there will be the election of municipal presidents and local deputies of the State Congress. There will be dozens of candidates per political party. Hundreds of candidates in this local electoral process who will go to the elections on Sunday, June 2, concurrently with the federal elections for president of the republic, senators and federal deputies. The Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa (lEES) It will be the autonomous body in charge of organizing the electoral process. And, the debates between candidates for municipal presidents and local deputies. Shortly the IEES will make agreements to establish the rules and organizational mechanisms of the debates between candidates for the elections premises of 2024. To continue analyzing.

Paragraphs: Participation in debates

The candidates They are not required to attend the debates. It is a prerogative they have, like public financing. There may be the case of a candidate who decides to renounce receiving it from the electoral body. Likewise, each candidate may or may not attend the debates of the bodies. electoral. There are even debates that the media propose to the candidates, and they are also voluntary to attend. The objective of the electoral bodies to hold the debates is to provide equity in the presentation of the political offers of the various contenders for the elections. That is to say, beyond the time in the media that they have as prerogatives and those that they can pay with their public and private financing, in the debates the candidates have the same time, on the one hand, to present their main political offers. , and on the other, equity of time to question other candidates. No matter the amounts of public or private financing each person has, in the debate they have the same minutes to present, respond and question others. To continue analyzing.

For suggestions and comments:

E-mail:

[email protected]

More from the same author: