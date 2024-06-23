One night, when turning on one avenue to take another, a man was ahead. sports vehicle utility vehicle SUV for its acronym in English), when upon reaching the cruise ship, it stopped dead and the sound of bang with some metal. Until then it was possible to observe a motorcycle drift in it floor and two passengers run out into the street.

The cars continued passing along the Avenue that was going to be crossed. The two people who fell to the floor They were not run over by cars and they rose. could be seen a of those two people with the helmet in their hands and another without helmet. Within seconds, both passengers on the motorcycle were without helmets. Given these facts, the following observations remain.

Both passengers in the motorcycle They did not have lights and were driving without helmets. He driver of the van He could have thrown the two people halfway down the avenue and they were run over by passing cars. They could have dead. That is, the driver of the truck would have been in a situation where two people die. Beyond the legal problems that driver will have, he will always remember that two people died because his car threw them into an avenue.

Also, it could have happened that with the impact the motorcycle crossed the avenue and the truck had stayed in the middle of the intersection and been run over and the driver could have died in the accident. As can be seen, the negligence of motorcycle passengers It can have even fatal consequences.





Of citizen duty

It is impossible for the authority to be in every intersection, in every street and avenue of the Sinaloan cities. It must be the respect and observance of the laws and legal rules of traffic by every person who drives a motor vehicle, whether it has two or four wheels. The massive production and sale of motorcycles has flooded the streets of Sinaloa cities.

Without any control they pass to the right and left of the cars. As if car drivers would like to be waiting in line in traffic. Red traffic lights are crossed. And, the most dangerous thing, they are driven by people, of both sexes, without helmets. Every day there are news in the media reporting deaths in road accidents where at least one motorcycle is involved.

It is the duty of every person who is going to ride a motorcycle, before getting on and starting it, to have all the equipment that the law and road regulations say they must have to drive that motorcycle. Failure to do so is a violation of the law and may even lead to the death of that same person and others.

In that sense, the authorities can, and it has been observed that they can, carry out random checks and arrest those who are violating the law by driving a motorcycle.

Paragraphs: Sports with risk

The practice of some sports has high risks for their practitioners. Surfing in the sea. Mountain bike racing. Snow skiing. To name a few. Only in these sports practices the human being faces elements of nature with his body. It does not put the lives of others at risk. It is his decision to do it or not according to the conditions of nature where he practices those sports. Not so a motorcycle driver who rides where cars, bicycles and pedestrians are. To continue analyzing.

