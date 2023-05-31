The capitalists They want the goods to reach the consumers. To obtain the accumulation of capital, the capitalists do not stop even for exploit the workers nor for the needs that they have to solve to make the merchandise. To produce and sell them. As of the COVID 19 pandemic, the sale of merchandise via phone or internet purchases rose exponentially. Marketing and courier companies have consolidated and grown. And nothing has stopped that trade. One of the most criminal effects of this accumulation of capital, like all that drips with blood from head to toe (dixit Carlos Marx), is the pollution that produce the packaging that these companies put up. You, dear reader, have surely observed how to deliver a cell phone, a tube of cream, a book, a stationery item, etc., to your home, a cardboard box arrives inside a plastic bag. Then the goods sometimes wrapped in plastic with air balls, additionally kraft paper into balls or wrapping the goods. Plus the cellophane and cardboard wrapping of the merchandise. wherever you see him, It is criminal that amount of things that are going to contaminate the planet. Every woman, man, girl, boy and adolescent must seek to recycle this criminal accumulation of polluting material in our cities. It is the work of social action, everything cannot be left to the State and the government. To continue analyzing.

Of the law is the law

The decision of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to take political action observing the legal framework is showing a ruler who is attentive to the laws, and who knows that the law is the law. In order to have a public policy to support corn producers in the state, in addition to its work of intermediation of interests, initiated a legislative action. This in order to provide a legal framework for these actions to support this productive sector. Beyond populist adventures, this will remain as a contribution to the economy of Sinaloa and to the relations of the State with that important productive sector that is that of grain producers in Sinaloa.

Last Monday, the state government issued a press release informing that: “The state president signed an initiative to reform the Municipal Finance Law of the State of Sinaloa, so that the State Government can acquire the 500,000 tons of corn agreed…”

The text explains: “Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced new measures to guarantee that the corn marketing scheme is developed without any type of difficulty for producers and wineries, nor administrative impediments for the participation of the State Government, and the The first of these actions was to request from the State Congress a reform to the Municipal Finance Law of the State of Sinaloa, in order to legally authorize the purchase of the 500,000 tons of corn committed, since it is an outlay of 3,500 million pesos, and the purpose is that it can be authorized without incurring in any impediment that may be subsequently observed by the Superior State Audit Office…” (Press release, May/29/2023, Government of the State of Sinaloa). Now it will be the legislative action of the local Congress that must provide the legal framework for the commercialization of grains by the local government.

Paragraphs: From the UAS

In the matter of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, in the same way, the governor turned a bill to Congress he approved it and the state executive promulgated it. Beyond the hundreds of appeals against that law, it is now the action of the local and federal judiciary which will determine whether to proceed or modify that promulgated law. There was an initiative, then a legislative action and now the appeals before the judiciary. Up to now, there is no final decision from the state and federal judiciary on the enacted law. Beyond the declarations of the various actors regarding this law, what must be highlighted is that all the actors have adhered, in their political action, to observing the law and the mandates of the authorities of the local and federal judiciary. In Sinaloa, kind readers, these two cases show that the law is the law.

