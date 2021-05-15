The dance of joy. Babastiki cakes. An island called Mypos. The writing of the Chronicle. And of course: “Of course I am, don’t be ridiculous.” If none of these signals have teleported your mind to those afternoons in the nineties when Larry Appleton and Balki Bartokomous taught us a moral from Canal + every day, either they had not been born or, directly, they lived in another dimension. We talk about Distant cousins (Perfect Strangers in its original version), the successful American light comedy that starred Mark Linn-Baker (Larry) and Bronson Pichot (Balki) between 1986 and 1993 and that, despite not being available on any platform in Spain to enjoy it again, lives a curious rebirth that claims its importance and legacy in pop culture.

Dawn of the Living Series

His bet was classic, simple and started from a simple plot: Larry, a young man who came out of a Wisconsin town just landed in the big city to become a successful journalist, runs into the door of his new apartment with Balki, an exotic and vitalist immigrant fanatic of ethnic vests who turns out to be a remote relative from a lost Mediterranean island that he never knew about. The two distant cousins, those perfect strangers with apparently incompatible personalities, but complemented a la Laurel and Hardy or The strange couple, they will end up sharing a bachelor’s flat on the outskirts of Chicago. There the plots of 150 chapters will take place with their 150 vital lessons corresponding to those that were reached through exaggerations, repetitions and parodies.

“Distant cousins ​​is to me what Dimitri’s stuffed sheep is to Balki Bartokomous: a happy, kind, warm, comforting place,” writes editor and translator Óscar Alarcia in the book’s introduction Distant Cousins: An Apology for the Kind Sitcom, an extensive and documented essay that will be published this month in Jenkins Booklets. There he analyzes the before, during and after a series that critics never adored, but that broke audience records and that, three decades after ending, continues to be honored, mentioned and celebrated from other series such as The Leftovers or BoJack Horseman or programs like The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where Balki and Larry had their particular intergenerational encounter with the protagonists of Stranger things. “The few books on television that are written seem to necessarily be about complex and multifaceted dramas like The Sopranos Y Breaking bad, I found it interesting to focus on something so endearing and for all audiences like Distant cousins”, Alarcia points out about why to pay homage to that good-natured fiction, the situation comedy for all audiences that dominated the television discourse of the nineties with canned laughter and without the tortured protagonists that would later assault the dramas of the 2000s.

Take refuge in the comfort of simplicity

Now that the pandemic has caused the explosion of series and banal content of the new environmental television; Now that many of us start to vegetate in front of our screen so as not to eat our heads with our personal dramas, it seems appropriate to take refuge and escape with those simple series with which we grew up, which allow us to watch them while we do other things and that do not require us either fully deliver our attention. This is confirmed by a study by Nielsen and Billboard published on the subject of cultural and entertainment consumption in the United States in times of pandemic: 54% of viewers have returned to old and classic series, located in zones of sentimental comfort such as Friends, Things from home, The prince of Bel Air or I love lucy.

This return to television comfort fits with the narrative logic of Distant cousins, a friendly series on the antipodes of transgression or complexity. His was a mild and sweetened fable that reinforced that false illusion about the culture of effort, meritocracy and the possibilities offered by the American dream, but also, according to Alarcia himself, “a perfect refuge against tension, as well as a cathedral erected to the immortal classic comedy of tarts and rakes ”.

Cover of one of the DVD of the comedy ‘Distant Cousins’. .

An outsider to cynicism

After reviewing the eight seasons up to three times and with the episode of the bibibakba (“Some cakes that must be baked with great affection”) as a favorite, the author of the essay denies the theory that Distant cousins encourages condescending archetypes in front of foreigners and claims it as “the height of progress” in these times. “Faced with that discourse that some want to impose against immigration, Balki is an illegal immigrant who, through exaggerations and parodies, puts the society that welcomes him in front of the mirror, showing the defects and prejudices of the big cities. He deals openly and directly with that subject in some scenes, that of the foreigner who overcomes a thousand and one obstacles because he wants to change his life and it turns out that he is a hard-working student, more hard-working and a better person than many of the people he meets ”, he highlights.

That idea of ​​the outsider marveling at the United States was born after the patriotic fury for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, when the series’ producers, Miller and Boyet – who also developed Forced parents and Cbears from home– They wanted to capture the feeling of the atmosphere of a city that seemed friendly, but in reality it was not: “The day after the closing, everything returned to the usual cynicism. We thought it would be great to do a series about a man who comes to the United States and says, ‘What a wonderful country,’ and stands against another character who has lived here and knows the local flaws, “said Robert Boyett about the project. and how the text of Alarcia collects.

The social furor of the time by Bronson Pichot (Balki) after his stereotypical cameo in Superdetective in Hollywood playing the small role of Serge, a mannered young man who received Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) in an art gallery with a very closed Jewish accent and who drove the United States crazy as it happened here with Chiquito, did the rest. Now that they are so fashionable, would a new version or a parallel series with new actors work? Alarcia is clear about it: “The truth is that it sounds like a very bad idea. They tried with The strange couple and it was awful. And with the issue of humor about racial stereotypes … it could be downright chilling. “

