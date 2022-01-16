









If State Secretary Vijlbrief arrives in Groningen today, he can rightly be thrown at his feet as a representative of the national government. Why did The Hague not immediately take action when it became clear that gas extraction led to earthquakes? Why is it not possible to compensate all victims? But please don’t let anyone come up with the suggestion that the Netherlands should stop supplying gas to Germany. You’ve heard that a lot in recent weeks, also from letter writers sent in on this site. It is, frankly, inappropriate, short-sighted and ungrateful.

Inappropriate? Yes, the Netherlands has long-term contracts with Germany, as well as with Belgium and France for that matter. Until 2030, the year for which the gas fields were originally planned to be closed, which would then be approximately empty. Under pressure from public opinion, The Hague may have decided in 2018 that gas extraction will be stopped earlier, but that does not mean that contracts suddenly no longer apply. German and Dutch households, including those in favor of closure, count on the stove to continue burning. That is why the Netherlands is building a factory in Zuidbroek that can convert gas from Norway and Russia into the type of gas that Dutch and German central heating boilers are used to. Only, construction has been delayed due to corona. In addition, the insulation of houses in both countries is going slower than hoped. And the cabinet wants to replenish stocks. As a result, the same amount of gas must be pumped up this year as last year, instead of half less, as hoped.

Short-sighted? Well, suppose that Norway, which supplies our gas, one day just says: sorry, it’s no longer convenient for us? It is precisely in a relatively small and open country like the Netherlands that it has every interest that agreements are met. And isn’t it pretty ungrateful, after all, when you consider how the Germans take care of our corona patients on their ICs? Also during this last omikron wave, while they really don’t have any excess capacity anymore. German patients are already being transferred to Italy from Bavaria. In the emotion of the moment it is understandable, the suggestion of ‘own people first’. But it rarely brings the best results.

