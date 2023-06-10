Leaked retailer listings for Starfield show there will be a €299.99 (roughly £256) version of the game available to buy.

Starfield will (hopefully) launch on 6th September and we’ll get a much better look at it this Sunday 11th June, as part of Microsoft’s summer announcement show. It there’s we expect to see these leaked retail versions of the game officially announced.

For now, trustworthy dealabs leaker billbil-kun, has detailed that Starfield will launch with a standard version of the game (€70 on PC, €80 on Xbox Series X/S), a Premium Edition (around €105 on PC, €115 on Xbox Series X /S) and the hulking €300 Constellation Edition, which is the same price for either format.

Or, you know, you could just play Starfield via Xbox Game Pass.

Newscast: After Redfall’s launch woes, where next for Xbox?

The emergence of these special editions isn’t too much of a surprise – Starfield is Microsoft’s big remaining hope for this year, and after so long, and with so much expectation, it’s no shock to see the company throwing its weight behind it.

Previous retailer leaks have revealed an official Starfield Xbox controller and official Starfield headset are also on the cards, with pictures of both now floating around the internet ahead of, again, an expected confirmation tomorrow. Spoilers: they look like the regular headsets but with some Starfield logos and colors slapped on.

Starfield is Elder Scrolls and Fallout maker Bethesda’s first big new universe in decades, but perhaps more importantly for Microsoft, it is being lined up as 2023’s largest tentpole release for Xbox.

2023 has been a shaky year for Microsoft and Xbox in general, underpinned by the company’s embattled $68.7bn Activision Blizzard buyout that now sits on the rocks. The warmly-received but lightweight launch Hi-Fi Rush arguably remains Xbox’s biggest and only success this year, following what felt like an underwhelming launch for Minecraft Legends and the debacle of Redfall’s arrival.

It remains to be seen what’s included in that €300 Starfield edition. But could you be tempted?