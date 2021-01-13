Razer has unveiled the prototype for a smart face mask – and it’s got RGB lighting and voice amplification.

Project Hazel has a detachable ventilator that regulates airflow, and a special charging case lined with a UV light interior that kills bacteria and viruses as the mask charges.

It’s got a transparent design so others can see you speak, a low light mode (the mask’s interior lights up automatically when it’s dark), and voiceamp tech via a built-in mic and amplifier combo, so your speech isn’t muffled even when you’re wearing it.

And, of course, the flair: there are two customizable lighting zones powered by Razer Chroma RGB, which offers 16.8m colors “and a suite of iconic effects” so you can “turn heads while you stay safe”.

I’m getting a Cyberpunk / Watch Dogs feel from this thing. Perfect for gamers! Now, my question is: does it let you change your voice AND replace your mouth with a talking LED mouth?

No word yet on price or availability.